Phones under 12000: Pick the best affordable Diwali gifts for your loved ones
Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals, is just around the corner. It's a time for giving and celebrating, and what better gift than a budget-friendly smartphone? We've handpicked a selection of phones under 12000 that would make ideal Diwali presents. These phones not only offer exceptional value but also some cool 5G features. Let's take a closer look at some of the top options.
1. Motorola Moto G14
This is a fantastic choice. It boasts a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, a massive 5000mAh battery, and fast 15W charging. With its UNISOC T616 processor and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, it delivers great performance. The 50 MP rear camera, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, is perfect for capturing special moments. Plus, it comes in four stylish colors: Steel Grey, Pale Lilac, Sky Blue, and Buttercream. The Moto G14 is priced at less than 10000 rupees.
2. Realme Narzo N53
This phone offers the fastest charging under the Rs.12000 budget with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone features a 6.74-inch gaming display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP AI camera system for stunning photos. It's powered by an octa-core UNISOC T612 processor and a 5000mAh battery. Choose from two sleek colors: Feather Black and Feather Gold. Realme Narzo N53 is available at just 7999 rupees.
3. Redmi 12 5G
The Redmi 12 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display. It's even water-resistant with an IP53 rating and offers a 50 MP + 2MP primary camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance. You can select from three storage variants and three stylish designs and colors. Redmi 12 5G is now available at just Rs. 11999.
4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G
Samsung's Galaxy M14 5G boasts a 6.6-inch full HD+ Gorilla Glass 5 display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and features a dual camera system with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. Choose from three vibrant colors: Berry Blue, Smoky Teal, and Icy Silver. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available at Rs.12039.
5. Redmi 10
The Redmi 10 is driven by the Snapdragon 680 processor, offering smooth multitasking. With a 6000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, you'll never run out of power. The phone's 6.7-inch display provides a stunning HD+ picture. It comes with a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, perfect for photos and videos. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability. Redmi 10 is now available at Rs. 9890.
This festive season, surprise your loved ones with a thoughtful and practical gift that they will truly appreciate.
