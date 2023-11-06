Phones under 12000: Pick the best affordable Diwali gifts for your loved ones

Diwali, one of India's most cherished festivals, is just around the corner. It's a time for giving and celebrating, and what better gift than a budget-friendly smartphone? We've handpicked a selection of phones under 12000 that would make ideal Diwali presents. These phones not only offer exceptional value but also some cool 5G features. Let's take a closer look at some of the top options.

1. Motorola Moto G14

This is a fantastic choice. It boasts a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, a massive 5000mAh battery, and fast 15W charging. With its UNISOC T616 processor and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, it delivers great performance. The 50 MP rear camera, equipped with Quad Pixel technology, is perfect for capturing special moments. Plus, it comes in four stylish colors: Steel Grey, Pale Lilac, Sky Blue, and Buttercream. The Moto G14 is priced at less than 10000 rupees.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0CF9K39VJ-1

2. Realme Narzo N53

This phone offers the fastest charging under the Rs.12000 budget with a 33W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone features a 6.74-inch gaming display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 50MP AI camera system for stunning photos. It's powered by an octa-core UNISOC T612 processor and a 5000mAh battery. Choose from two sleek colors: Feather Black and Feather Gold. Realme Narzo N53 is available at just 7999 rupees.

B0CKN5LGDW-2

3. Redmi 12 5G

The Redmi 12 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display. It's even water-resistant with an IP53 rating and offers a 50 MP + 2MP primary camera along with an 8MP selfie camera. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor ensures smooth performance. You can select from three storage variants and three stylish designs and colors. Redmi 12 5G is now available at just Rs. 11999.

B0C9JDHZTB-3

4. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Samsung's Galaxy M14 5G boasts a 6.6-inch full HD+ Gorilla Glass 5 display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with a powerful 6000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor and features a dual camera system with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. Choose from three vibrant colors: Berry Blue, Smoky Teal, and Icy Silver. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is available at Rs.12039.

B0BZCWLJHK-4

5. Redmi 10

The Redmi 10 is driven by the Snapdragon 680 processor, offering smooth multitasking. With a 6000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, you'll never run out of power. The phone's 6.7-inch display provides a stunning HD+ picture. It comes with a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, perfect for photos and videos. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability. Redmi 10 is now available at Rs. 9890.

B09XBLXZPT-5

This festive season, surprise your loved ones with a thoughtful and practical gift that they will truly appreciate.