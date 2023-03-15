    Trending News

    Poco X5 5G launched; Gets Snapdragon 695 chipset- Check price, specifications

    The Poco X5 5G smartphone has been launched in India. The smartphone features a Snapdragon 695 chipset and gets a 48MP primary camera. Check out its price, availability and specifications.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 15 2023, 14:22 IST
    Poco X5 5G
    Poco X5 5G has been launched in India. Check details. (Poco)
    Poco X5 5G
    Poco X5 5G has been launched in India. Check details. (Poco)

    After the Poco X5 Pro, which was launched last month in India, the company has now unveiled its base version, Poco X5 5G. Both the smartphones are part of the Poco X5 series and were globally launched earlier this year. The Poco X5 was launched yesterday, March 14. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 48MP camera and a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The midrange smartphone by Poco has been launched in two storage variants and comes in three color options. Check out its price, availability and specifications below.

    Poco X5 5G price and availability

    The Poco X5 5G smartphone is available in two different storage variants of 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. The 6GB + 128GB variant has been priced at Rs. 19999 whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant has been priced at Rs. 20999. The Poco X5 goes on sale in India on March 21 starting 12 PM. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

    There are first day sale offers on the smartphones as well. Including opening day special price and bank offers, the 6GB + 128GB variant can be bought for Rs. 16999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 18999.

    Poco X5 5G specifications

    The Poco X5 features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The display gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

    The Poco X5 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Android 12 based MIUI 13 OS.

    Coming to connectivity, the smartphone gets Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery which comes along with a 33W fast charging support. The smartphone is available in three colors — Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue and Jaguar Black.

    First Published Date: 15 Mar, 14:21 IST
