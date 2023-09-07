Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G; price, charging, camera, battery, chip, rivals and more

Realme, a Chinese smartphone company, has launched its latest affordable phone in India, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G. This phone is part of the Narzo series. The Narzo 60x 5G has a fancy design with a shimmering sand texture and a gradual light effect. It joins the existing Narzo 60 lineup and sits below the Narzo 60 and Narzo 60 Pro, which were launched in India in July. The Realme Narzo 60x features a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts a 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 680 nits. Under the hood, it's powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor with eight cores and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. You can get it with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 2GB using a microSD card.

Camera and Software

The Narzo 60x comes with a 50 MP main camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture and 1.28 μm pixel size. It's accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

This smartphone runs on Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13. It's fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Realme claims it can charge from 1 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition for secure unlocking.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo 60x price is Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage version, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version costs RS. 14,499. You can choose from Nebula Purple and Stellar Green color options.

The phone will be available for purchase starting September 15 on Amazon, Realme's online store, and authorized retail stores. In this price range, it competes with phones like the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, iQOO Z6 lite 5G, and Realme's own Realme 11X.