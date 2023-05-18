Realme Narzo N53 launched with SPECIAL design; priced under Rs. 10000; check specs

Realme Narzo N53 has been launched in India at an interesting price with a special iPhone-like design. What else does it have to offer? Know all here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 14:30 IST
Realme Narzo N53 First Look: An iPhone 14 Pro avatar, but there is much more!
Realme Narzo N53
1/6

Realme Narzo N53 Design: Apart from the camera module that uncannily reminds us of the iPhone 14 Pro, the Realme Narzo N53 has a sleek, shiny back design that looks quite appealing. Interestingly, Realme placed a 3.55mm audio jack which is a rare offering these days even in budget smartphones. 

(Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Realme Narzo N53 Display: It features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz of refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. So far, it has been a good experience whether it is for social media scrolling, just Googling, or gaming. The Narzo N53 also features Mini Capsule, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island, but with limited features.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Realme Narzo N53 Performance: Powered by the basic Unisoc T612 chipset, the Realme Narzo N53 takes care of mundane tasks such calling, texting, searching and more with ease. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Realme Narzo N53 Cameras: It packs a dual camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera and a 5P lens. Yes, the third camera-like cutout is actually the flash! At the front, it gets an 8MP selfie camera. To my surprise, it has delivered detailed and bright photos in daylight. How well it will take in indoor and dark light? We will explore more in our full review. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Realme Narzo N53 Software: I have never been a fan of Realme's UI, however, based on Realme T edition with Android 13 out-of-the-box, it looks cleaner than before. Although, you will find some bloatware but it doesn’t throw unnecessary ads to ruin your experience.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Realme Narzo N53 Price: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 8999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10999. It will be available on Amazon and Realme online store. (Divya / HT Tech)
Realme Narzo N53
View all Images
Realme Narzo N53 is the latest budget smartphone with some notable features. (Divya / HT Tech)

Realme has launched its latest budget smartphone while expanding the Narzo series. It is the Realme Narzo N53 which has been launched for under Rs. 10000. One of the most interesting highlights of the phone is its camera module which looks like the iPhone 14 Pro's camera setup. However, Realme claims that the Narzo N53 is the slimmest smartphone in the Narzo series so far with a 7.49mm body. Apart from its intriguing design, what else is special in this budget smartphone? Check out the Realme Narzo N53's specs, features, price, and availability

Realme Narzo N53 specs and features

The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It weighs 182g and is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. It runs on Realme T edition software with Android 13 out-of-the-box. Storage options include up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, expandable RAM of up to 6GB, and external memory support of up to 2 TB.

For photography, the phone has a 50MP rear camera along with a 5P lens and an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Just like the Realme C55, it also features a Mini Capsule which works like the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island but with limited features. For security, it gets a side fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.

Realme Narzo N53 Price and Availability

Realme Narzo N53 comes at a starting price of Rs. 8999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10999. It is available in two colour options: Feather Gold and Feather Black.

You can purchase it from Amazon and Realme online store starting from May 24 at 12 pm. Before this, Realme will also introduce the special sale which is scheduled for May 22, from 2 to 4 pm, lasting for a total of 2 hours.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 14:09 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Realme Narzo N53 launched with SPECIAL design; priced under Rs. 10000; check specs
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets