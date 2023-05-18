Realme Narzo N53 launched with SPECIAL design; priced under Rs. 10000; check specs

Realme has launched its latest budget smartphone while expanding the Narzo series. It is the Realme Narzo N53 which has been launched for under Rs. 10000. One of the most interesting highlights of the phone is its camera module which looks like the iPhone 14 Pro's camera setup. However, Realme claims that the Narzo N53 is the slimmest smartphone in the Narzo series so far with a 7.49mm body. Apart from its intriguing design, what else is special in this budget smartphone? Check out the Realme Narzo N53's specs, features, price, and availability

Realme Narzo N53 specs and features

The Realme Narzo N53 features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It weighs 182g and is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. It runs on Realme T edition software with Android 13 out-of-the-box. Storage options include up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, expandable RAM of up to 6GB, and external memory support of up to 2 TB.

For photography, the phone has a 50MP rear camera along with a 5P lens and an 8MP front camera for selfies and videos. Everything is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W charging.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Just like the Realme C55, it also features a Mini Capsule which works like the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island but with limited features. For security, it gets a side fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking.

Realme Narzo N53 Price and Availability

Realme Narzo N53 comes at a starting price of Rs. 8999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, while, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 10999. It is available in two colour options: Feather Gold and Feather Black.

You can purchase it from Amazon and Realme online store starting from May 24 at 12 pm. Before this, Realme will also introduce the special sale which is scheduled for May 22, from 2 to 4 pm, lasting for a total of 2 hours.