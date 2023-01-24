Samsung Galaxy M34 5G looks like this! Check out all the new stuff

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G renders show the new design of the phone but no specifications have been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is expected to launch in a few months' time and while Samsung hasn't revealed anything on this front, new renders have come out showing the design. The Galaxy M5x series has never seen a handsome design and has instead mostly focused on the specifications. The original Galaxy M51 came with the most popular midrange Snapdragon chip of its time and a massive 7000mAh battery. In 2023, Samsung is expected to bring the Galaxy M54 to the market.

Usually the Galaxy M5x series comes up months after its Galaxy A series cousin and hence, we don't expect it to launch anytime soon. However, a new report from MySmartprice now reveals the first look at the official renders of the Galaxy M54 5G. The phone is wearing the same design as seen on the current crop of affordable Galaxy A series devices.

Galaxy M54 design leaks

The leaked renders now show the Galaxy M54 wearing the modern Samsung Galaxy design, having the isolated lens design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There's no camera hump anymore. The phone appears to be built out of plastic as usual with a glossy finish. The power key mounted fingerprint sensor is present here as well.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

At the front, the Galaxy M54 has an edge-to-edge display with slim uniform bezels and a small display cutout for the front camera.

A set of previous leaks hinted at the possibility of Samsung using an Exynos 1380 chip, which is also expected to power the Galaxy A54 5G. A Geekbench listing also revealed the presence of 8GB RAM. The phone is also expected to run on One UI 5 based on Android 13 out of the box.

On the other hand, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in a few weeks time and we know almost everything about these phones. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus get a major design revamp whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the same design from its predecessor. A new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core will power the entire lineup, and a 200MP camera will be in charge of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera sensor.