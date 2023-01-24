    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G looks like this! Check out all the new stuff

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G renders show the new design of the phone but no specifications have been revealed yet.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 24 2023, 13:40 IST
    THIS is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G in the real world! Check out its design, price and specifications
    Samsung Galaxy M53
    1/6 The Samsung Galaxy M53 will be available in two colour variants – Deep Ocean Blue, Mystique Green. The one displayed here is the Mystique Green. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy M53 is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and runs on Android 12 based One UI 4.1. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 25W fast charging. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The smartphone is available in two variants. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 23,999 and the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 25,999. Interested individuals can buy the smartphone on Amazon. (Akash/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M54 5G
    View all Images
    Samsung Galaxy M54 5G renders leak ahead of launch. (MySmartprice)

    Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is expected to launch in a few months' time and while Samsung hasn't revealed anything on this front, new renders have come out showing the design. The Galaxy M5x series has never seen a handsome design and has instead mostly focused on the specifications. The original Galaxy M51 came with the most popular midrange Snapdragon chip of its time and a massive 7000mAh battery. In 2023, Samsung is expected to bring the Galaxy M54 to the market.

    Usually the Galaxy M5x series comes up months after its Galaxy A series cousin and hence, we don't expect it to launch anytime soon. However, a new report from MySmartprice now reveals the first look at the official renders of the Galaxy M54 5G. The phone is wearing the same design as seen on the current crop of affordable Galaxy A series devices.

    Galaxy M54 design leaks

    The leaked renders now show the Galaxy M54 wearing the modern Samsung Galaxy design, having the isolated lens design from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There's no camera hump anymore. The phone appears to be built out of plastic as usual with a glossy finish. The power key mounted fingerprint sensor is present here as well.

    At the front, the Galaxy M54 has an edge-to-edge display with slim uniform bezels and a small display cutout for the front camera.

    A set of previous leaks hinted at the possibility of Samsung using an Exynos 1380 chip, which is also expected to power the Galaxy A54 5G. A Geekbench listing also revealed the presence of 8GB RAM. The phone is also expected to run on One UI 5 based on Android 13 out of the box.

    On the other hand, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23 series in a few weeks time and we know almost everything about these phones. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus get a major design revamp whereas the Galaxy S23 Ultra retains the same design from its predecessor. A new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core will power the entire lineup, and a 200MP camera will be in charge of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera sensor.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 24 Jan, 13:39 IST
