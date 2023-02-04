Samsung Galaxy S23: 3 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is here and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. The Galaxy S23 series brings a couple of upgrades to various areas and most of them make it a compelling choice. Moreover, the prices in India make a great alternative to the Apple iPhone 14, which is currently the premium smartphone to beat in this segment. But should you buy it, considering all the glitter surrounding the Galaxy S23? Or, should you just skip it and wait for another 2023 Android flagship?

To help you out, we take a quick look at 3 reasons to buy the Galaxy S23 right now and 3 more reasons to skip the Galaxy S23.

Galaxy S23: Why you should buy it

New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is not only more powerful than before but also brings a lot more power efficiency to the table. Samsung promises big gains in power efficiency over the Galaxy S22 series, which could be a big deal for those seeking good battery life. After all, the Galaxy S23 still has a small-ish 3900mAh battery.

Brighter display: With 1750 nits of peak brightness, the Galaxy S23 is among the brightest phones to use today. This much brightness can help with legibility under the noon Sun. The 6.1-inch 120Hz variable refresh rate AMOLED display is a great means to consume content as well.

Beautiful design: Some may say the design has been tweaked but in person, the Galaxy S23 looks beautiful. The floating camera design is striking and the impeccable build quality only adds to the charm. Add on the new colours and the Galaxy S23 is a magnificent phone to behold.

Why you should not buy it

Same cameras as Galaxy S22: Despite the 2023 upgrades, Samsung chose to stick around with the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup from the Galaxy S22. Not that it was a bad camera setup by any means but the hardware isn't as capable as its immediate rival, the Google Pixel 7. Samsung could have thrown its 108MP camera sensor on the Galaxy S23, since it has the 200MP sensor for the Ultra.

Only 128GB base storage: The Galaxy S23 still offers 128GB storage on the base variant and for someone taking a lot of photos or storing files, that's not enough. With other Android brands offering 256GB storage as standard, Samsung seems to be on the backfoot here.

Still 25W charging: The 25W charging is slow compared to the charging speeds its Chinese rivas offer. Even with a 3900mAh battery, it can take almost 1.5 hours to fill it up. The 45W charging on the Plus and Ultra reduces the overall time by 10-15 minutes in the run up to 70 percent of charge from nothing.