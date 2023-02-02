Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which flagship smartphone packs the bigger punch?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been officially unveiled. Samsung launched the new generation of the Galaxy S series in its Galaxy Unpacked event today. This year, the series contains three smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Plus is placed right in the middle of the series and it comes with similar specifications as the base model but with a larger display that makes it appealing for people who prefer a larger screen real-estate. With its price point and features, it directly competes with the iPhone 14 Plus, which came out last year. But when you keep both the smartphones head-to-head, which one offers a better value? If you're planning to upgrade your device and are confused between these two phones, just check the detailed comparison below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus

Starting with the display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and refresh rate of 120Hz. While it offers a larger display than the base model, it is slightly smaller than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The display specifications are more or less similar to last year's Galaxy S22 Plus.

On the other hand, Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Coming to performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. While the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the same processor from last year's iPhone 13, albeit with a big boost in performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing and more. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra wide camera. It also boasts of features such as action mode and cinematic mode.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging. On the other hand, Apple does not reveal its battery capacity. But some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Plus received a 4323 mAh battery. It supports up to 30W wired charging.

These are the major differences between the two smartphones. Apart from that, the Galaxy S23 Plus runs on OneUI 5.1 which is based on Android 13 OS while the iPhone 14 Plus runs on the latest iOS 16.2. We hope this helps you make a more informed decision for your future purchase.