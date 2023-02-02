    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which flagship smartphone packs the bigger punch?

    As the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches, find out which premium smartphone offers better value. Check Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus.

    By: AKASH DUTTA
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 00:32 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Know which smartphone is better. (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Know which smartphone is better. (Samsung)

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has been officially unveiled. Samsung launched the new generation of the Galaxy S series in its Galaxy Unpacked event today. This year, the series contains three smartphones — Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Plus is placed right in the middle of the series and it comes with similar specifications as the base model but with a larger display that makes it appealing for people who prefer a larger screen real-estate. With its price point and features, it directly competes with the iPhone 14 Plus, which came out last year. But when you keep both the smartphones head-to-head, which one offers a better value? If you're planning to upgrade your device and are confused between these two phones, just check the detailed comparison below.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus

    Starting with the display, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and refresh rate of 120Hz. While it offers a larger display than the base model, it is slightly smaller than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The display specifications are more or less similar to last year's Galaxy S22 Plus.

    On the other hand, Apple iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284 and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Coming to performance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. While the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the same processor from last year's iPhone 13, albeit with a big boost in performance.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra wide camera and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing and more. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra wide camera. It also boasts of features such as action mode and cinematic mode.

    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging. On the other hand, Apple does not reveal its battery capacity. But some reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Plus received a 4323 mAh battery. It supports up to 30W wired charging.

    These are the major differences between the two smartphones. Apart from that, the Galaxy S23 Plus runs on OneUI 5.1 which is based on Android 13 OS while the iPhone 14 Plus runs on the latest iOS 16.2. We hope this helps you make a more informed decision for your future purchase.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 00:32 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which flagship smartphone packs the bigger punch?
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features