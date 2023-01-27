    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Samsung Galaxy S23 yet to be announced, but Pre-orders are open

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to take place on February 1, 2023. A new Galaxy smartphone will be launching at the event. But will it be the Galaxy S23 series? Nothing official so far about it.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 15:52 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    View all Images
    Samsung is taking pre-orders for the next Galaxy phone to be launched on February 1. Will it be the Galaxy S23 series? (HT Tech)

    Samsung has announced that it will be conducting the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1, 2023. The event will see the launch of a Galaxy Smartphone and a Galaxy Book. However, what is not yet known is the name of the smartphone and the laptop the company will be launching. However, that has not stopped Samsung from taking pre-orders of the same! Yes, pre-orders for the devices that have not yet been announced have started.

    Taking to its website Samsung has asked people to reserve the next Galaxy now and get up to $100 Samsung Credit. If you reserve the smartphone, you will be able to get $50 Samsung Credit on the device. The Galaxy Book also offers the same. While, if you reserve both the devices, you will be getting $100 Samsung Credit.

    In order to reserve any of the devices you can visit the official website of Samsung or click on the direct link here. Now you can select the device (Smartphone or laptop or both) you want to reserve and provide your details like name, email ID, and phone number.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Notably, Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones under the Galaxy S23 series namely- Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The rumours, leaks and reports so far suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be receiving some significant upgrades. Here are the details we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra so far.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the same 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, crisp edges, integrated S Pen, and the same camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are minor redesigns in the camera size, which are expected to be bigger, larger power and volume buttons, and new colour variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green.

    The device is expected to bring a 200MP main camera which is a major upgrade from the previous 108MP sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. Also, the phone is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 15:52 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 yet to be announced, but Pre-orders are open
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed