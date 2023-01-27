Samsung Galaxy S23 yet to be announced, but Pre-orders are open

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is all set to take place on February 1, 2023. A new Galaxy smartphone will be launching at the event. But will it be the Galaxy S23 series? Nothing official so far about it.

Samsung has announced that it will be conducting the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1, 2023. The event will see the launch of a Galaxy Smartphone and a Galaxy Book. However, what is not yet known is the name of the smartphone and the laptop the company will be launching. However, that has not stopped Samsung from taking pre-orders of the same! Yes, pre-orders for the devices that have not yet been announced have started.

Taking to its website Samsung has asked people to reserve the next Galaxy now and get up to $100 Samsung Credit. If you reserve the smartphone, you will be able to get $50 Samsung Credit on the device. The Galaxy Book also offers the same. While, if you reserve both the devices, you will be getting $100 Samsung Credit.

In order to reserve any of the devices you can visit the official website of Samsung or click on the direct link here. Now you can select the device (Smartphone or laptop or both) you want to reserve and provide your details like name, email ID, and phone number.

Notably, Samsung is expected to launch three smartphones under the Galaxy S23 series namely- Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The rumours, leaks and reports so far suggest that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be receiving some significant upgrades. Here are the details we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring the same 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, crisp edges, integrated S Pen, and the same camera setup at the back, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are minor redesigns in the camera size, which are expected to be bigger, larger power and volume buttons, and new colour variants such as Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Mystic Lilac, and Botanic Green.

The device is expected to bring a 200MP main camera which is a major upgrade from the previous 108MP sensor. It will be accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom. Also, the phone is said to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.