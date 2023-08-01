Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra battery specs leaked!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra battery specs have been revealed by Geekbench listing. Check out its leaked specs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 08:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
View all Images
Within days of the launch of its foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra battery specs have been revealed. (Bloomberg)

Recently, Samsung launched a new generation of foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 and now, it has been hit by a massive leak. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra battery specs have been leaked via Geekbench listing. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is the next generation after the Galaxy S23 series, which was launched this year.

Check out the leaked specs of the new Galaxy S24 series.

Galaxy S24 series anticipated specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is in the flagship category, which means it is most likely to be filled with the latest technology and top-notch features. According to the leak, the model number of the two smartphones was shown as SM-S926 and SM-S928. It is believed that the first model is Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the later model is S24 Ultra.

The leak suggests that the Galaxy S24 Plus will be equipped with a Qualcomm chip, which has the “Pineapple” codename. This chipset is speculated to be Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Furthermore, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 may support one prime core clocked at 3.3GHz, three more clocked at 3.15GHz, two clocked at 2.96GHz, and two clocked at 2.27GHz. A GPU called Adreno 750 can also feature as per the listing. A score of 2,233 points for single-core performance and 6,661 points for multi-core performance may also be seen in the device. Additionally, the listing also suggests that the phone will support 8 GB RAM with the Android 14 OS version.

According to GSM Arena report. the TUV certification database also recently unveiled the battery capacities of the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra. The S24+ may pack the 4,755 mAh battery identified by serial number EB-BS926ABY, whereas the S24 Ultra comes with a 4,855 mAh battery, labelled by EB-BS926ABY number.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 08:50 IST
