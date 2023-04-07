Samsung Galaxy S24 tipped to get MAJOR upgrades; Galaxy S24 Ultra to get a RARE display feature

It has been just two months since Samsung launched its latest flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series and rumours about next year's flagship lineup have already started popping up. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra received a major camera upgrade over last year's counterpart, the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus can be considered as minor upgrades. However, that isn't expected to be the case next year as recent reports have tipped the Samsung Galaxy S24 series to pack serious power.

RAM and SoC upgrades

According to tipster Tarun Vats, the Samsung Galaxy S24 could get more power under the hood as well as RAM upgrades. Vats took to Twitter to claim that next year's Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could feature 12GB RAM as standard. Currently, only the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets 12GB RAM as standard while the vanilla Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus feature 8GB RAM.

Vats further claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack as much as 16GB RAM next year, making it the first Samsung phone to do so. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could feature 256GB as base storage option, according to Vats.

Another report from a Korean leaker revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series could feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400, but leaker Ice Universe claims that the chances of Exynos 2400 SoC powering Samsung's next flagship series are 0.

Better display

Next year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could feature an upgraded display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to the publication SamLover. This would be the first time a Samsung phone features a 144Hz display as 120Hz has been the ceiling for Samsung devices so far. Additionally, it could feature UFS 4.1 storage.

However, it should be noted that the reported features are based on unconfirmed reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is official confirmation from Samsung, which might take a while.