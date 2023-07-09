Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has virtually been confirmed by the company via its latest teaser. The glimpse of the bigger cover display in the teaser has almost confirmed all the rumours suggesting this specific upgrade too. However, the Galaxy Fold 5, which is expected to be launched alongside the Flip 5 during the Galaxy Unpacked event, is yet to be confirmed by Samsung. Meanwhile, leaks and renders are dropping all the details this phone may bring to the table for foldable smartphone fans.

In the latest renders shared by WinFuture for the rumoured smartphones and tablets, Samsung's foldable flagship Galaxy Z Fold 5 design leak suggested that fans will need to settle for the Galaxy Z Fold 4-like design this year too. At least at first glance, it just looks like its predecessor. However, the only notable change in the design of the Galaxy Fold 4 is the minor tweak in the triple camera setup's dimension and the position of the LED flash. Talking about the colour options, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to be launched in beige, black, green, and purple options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected specs

There might be limited changes outside, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to undergo some essential improvements in terms of performance. Based on leaks and rumours, the upcoming flagship Samsung Fold smartphone could get upgraded with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it is expected to sport a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover panel, just like its previous avatar.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For photography, it may get a 50MP primary camera alongside a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. It must be noted that the rear camera setup is expected to remain like Galaxy Z Fold 4, at least in terms of pixel count. On the bright side, a 12MP selfie camera is expected to be offered on the cover display, which was earlier 10MP for Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, as we are nearing the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, scheduled for July 26, you can expect all the details to drop in officially.