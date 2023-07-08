Shocking! Apple bans these fake loan apps on App Store; Delete them from your iPhone NOW

The App Store in India was found to have several scam loan apps that were threatening users over payment of exorbitant rates of interest. While Apple has banned and removed them, they might still be on your iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 14:56 IST
The scam loan apps were threatening users to share their morphed nude pictures with their contacts if they refused to pay them. (Pexels)

In a shocking revelation, a report has revealed that there are several scam loan apps on the App Store in India, that are charging exorbitant interest rates and are forcing users to pay it by blackmailing and harassing them. Apple has banned and removed these apps from the App Store, but they still might have been downloaded on your device and can still be active. If you have downloaded any of these apps, you need to delete them. Know the names of these apps and how they were running the scam.

According to a report by TechCrunch, just days after there were some viral social media posts questioning the authenticity of fake lending apps on the Indian server of the App Store, Apple has now deleted them. The names of these apps are Pocket Kash, White Kash, Golden Kash, and OK Rupee. These platforms provided easy loans to the users and then demanded outrageous charges and interest rates.

Additionally, the scammers also pulled off heinous tactics to make the loanees pay. According to reports, the scammers behind the apps were accessing the contact list of the user as well as their photos. They would morph the images and then threaten the user to share their fake nude photos with the rest of their contact list.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Dangerous scam loan apps on App Store come to surface

A user review from one of these apps was obtained by TechCrunch. It mentioned, “I borrowed an amount in a helpless situation and…a day before repayment due date I got some messages with my pic and my contacts in my phone saying that repay your loan otherwise they will inform our contacts that you r not paying loan”.

Journalist Sandhya Ramesh from The Print posted a tweet recently where she shared a screenshot of a DM received by her. In the message, a friend of a victim narrated a similar tale.

TechCrunch reached out to Apple who confirmed that they have pulled off the apps from their App Store for violating Apple Developer Program License Agreement, and guidelines. Apple said it found these apps were “falsely representing an association with a financial institution”.

While these apps are not available on the platform anymore, if your iPhone has them installed, delete them right away. Additionally, never download an app that you are not aware of. Always do your due diligence before installing an app on your iPhone.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 14:56 IST
Tags:
Shocking! Apple bans these fake loan apps on App Store; Delete them from your iPhone NOW
