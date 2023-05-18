Super deal on iPhone 11! Check out the massive discount

iPhones usually tend to have a very long lifespan. They don't die easily and when you want to sell your handset, it will still fetch a good amount in the resale market. It also means you can safely buy iPhones that were launched years ago and still get the latest Apple software on them. Apple supports their smartphones with software updates for up to 5 years, a feat that is yet to be matched by Android smartphone makers. Apple's iPhone 11 has been one of the standout iPhones of the last few years. Despite being criticized in the beginning for still having an LCD display in 2019, the iPhone 11 quickly proved us wrong, becoming the world's top-selling smartphone for two years in a row.

Moreover, the smartphone still provides excellent value for the price, with a fast processor, good cameras, and decent battery life.

So, if you're looking for a smartphone that offers good performance at a not-so-premium price, we recommend you take a look at the iPhone 11, on which there is an amazing offer live, courtesy of Flipkart.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 11 discount

The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 as per the Flipkart listing. However, Flipkart has announced a price drop on it and it can be yours right now under Rs. 40999. Here's how.

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 6% on the smartphone. After that, it is available for Rs. 40999 on the e-commerce platform.

Moreover, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing the exchange offer and bank benefits on the smartphone.

iPhone 11 exchange offer

Flipkart is also offering an excellent exchange offer on the iPhone 11. You can get a staggering Rs. 32000 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. Therefore, you can grab the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 8999 if you're able to get the maximum exchange value!

However, you should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

iPhone 11 Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Credit Card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions as well as a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.