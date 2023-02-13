Surprise! iQOO Neo 7 price leaked ahead of launch; Check all details

The iQOO Neo 7 is set to make its debut in India on February 16th. Earlier in December, iQOO launched the Neo 7 SE in China. Now, it is coming as a rebranded version in the form of iQOO Neo 7 in India. As the phone has already been released in China, its design and specifications are already known. The rest of the details, including price and availability, have been leaked via tipsters ahead of the launch. Here's what has been revealed so far about iQOO Neo 7.

iQOO Neo 7 price (expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the iQOO Neo 7, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, could be priced at Rs. 26999. While a previous leak by tipster Paras Guglani suggested that the model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs. 34999 without any discounts, but could go down to Rs. 30999 with offers. The leak also suggested that the sale of the smartphone will begin on 19th or 20th February. There will likely be a Rs. 4000 cashback offer from banks and an exchange deal.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

What does it have to offer at this price? Let's have a look.

iQOO Neo 7 specs and features

Based on its earlier launch in China, the iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and features a central hole-punch cutout to house the front camera. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified.

It will pack the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. The iQOO Neo 7 features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP camera with OIS and LED flash, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.