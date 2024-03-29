 Google Pixel 9 series may have 3 smartphones this year; Check expected features, specs and more | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series may have 3 smartphones this year; Check expected features, specs and more

Google is expected to launch three new Pixel phones this year, including the Pixel 9, as per reports. The lineup might include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 20:55 IST
Icon
Google Pixel 8
The Google Pixel 9 lineup could include three models, providing users with a range of choices to suit their preferences and budgets. (Google)
Google is planning to shake things up in the smartphone market with the potential launch of not one or two, but three new flagship Pixel phones this year, including the Pixel 9. Unlike before, Google might offer more choices to buyers by introducing three different models. 

Unveiling the Lineup: Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL

While earlier images showed the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, it turns out one of them was actually the Pixel 9 Pro XL. So, this year, Google's lineup might include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. This move suggests that Google wants to cater to a wider range of consumers, with options at different price points, reported 91mobiles.

All three phones are expected to launch in the second half of the year. Although we don't have all the details yet, leaked renders provide insights into the design of the base Google Pixel 9 model. According to reports, it will have a design similar to the Pro model but will be more compact with flat edges.

Camera Upgrades: Dual vs. Triple Rear Camera Systems

The Google Pixel 9 is rumored to feature a dual rear camera setup, while the Pro models might have triple rear cameras. Additionally, it may come with a flat display and a punch-hole selfie camera, with the power and volume buttons located on the right side.

With a 6.03-inch display, the Google Pixel 9 will be smaller than most other flagship phones. Although the renders show the phone in black, it is expected to be available in more color options. Furthermore, hardware upgrades, including a new Tensor chip, are anticipated.

It remains to be seen if Google will launch all three phones in India and how they will be priced. If Google manages to offer competitive prices, it could attract more buyers to its Pixel lineup.

    Trending Gadgets

