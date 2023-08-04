Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Big discounts on iPhone 14, Redmi 12 and more now available

Amazon Freedom Sale offers: Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale is here, and you can find amazing discounts on various products, including smartphones, laptops, earphones, smart TVs, and home and kitchen appliances. If you've been waiting to buy your favorite smartphone at a lower price, this is the perfect time to do so. They have a wide selection of popular smartphones available at huge discounted prices. SBI credit card holders can also get an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on select products during the sale.

Here are some of the best smartphone deals we've curated for you:

1. iPhone 14

The flagship iPhone 14 is available at an attractive price. It comes with a bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a power-efficient A15 Bionic chip for smooth performance. The 12MP advanced dual camera system with Photonic Engine takes stunning photos and videos, including shake-free action shots. The phone supports 5G and offers up to 20 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. The base variant of iPhone 14 is now discounted at Rs. 66,999, which is a massive 17 percent off from its original price.

2. Motorola Razr 40

If you're into foldable phones, the Motorola Razr 40 is currently available at a discounted price in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display and a 1.5-inch external OLED display. The phone has a 64MP OIS primary camera and a 32MP selfie camera, and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Motorola Razr 40 is now discounted at Rs. 59,999, a massive 40 percent discount from its original price.

3. Realme narzo 60 5G

The Realme Narzo 60 5G comes with a Premium Vegan Leather Design and a smooth 90Hz 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a 64MP Street Photography rear camera with HyperShot Imaging Architecture for clear and sharp images. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The 8GB + 128GB variant of Realme Narzo 60 5G is now discounted at Rs. 17,999, a 10 percent discount from its original price.

2. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at Rs. 13,999. Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1000 on using SBI credit card EMI transactions. Additionally, you can further reduce the cost up to ₹13,250 by exchanging your old smartphones. The phone features an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. It comes with a sizable 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The back of the phone sports a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G comes equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera. It runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 skin.

5. Redmi 12 5G

The newly launched Redmi 12 5G is also available at a discounted price during the Great Freedom Festival Sale. It features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14. The phone has a dual rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The 8GB + 256GB variant of Redmi 12 5G is now discounted at Rs. 18,999, a decent 14 percent off from its original price.

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals on smartphones during the Amazon sale!