Valentine’s Day deal: iPhone 12 price cut to 28999 from 59900 on Flipkart

Valentine's Day is not just about buying flowers, chocolates, and greeting cards! You can make it memorable by gifting something special to your loved ones or maybe yourself! To help you, here is an amazing deal on the premium iPhone 12, which will let you save a massive Rs. 33300! Wondering how? All thanks to this exclusive deal available on iPhone 12 on Flipkart ahead of Valentine's Day. Know how to grab the maximum discount and make your new year memorable.

iPhone 12 price cut

After the latest round of price cuts, the iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs. 53999 which is a huge drop from its earlier listed price of Rs. 59900. The Flipkart sale is offering a flat discount of 9 percent. You can also avail amazing bank offers on the iPhone 12 to make this deal even sweeter! Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback.

Further, Flipkart is offering a massive up to Rs. 23000 discount as a trade-in deal. That means while exchanging an old smartphone, you will be able to enjoy this massive discount on trading-in an old phone. The iPhone 12 for the 64GB storage variant will cost you just Rs. 28999 after the exchange deal and price cut. However, we advise you to check the available value of your old smartphone before proceeding further.

iPhone 12: Why you should consider this iPhone

The iPhone 12 is a premium smartphone that features a 6.1-inch OLED display panel and is powered by the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. This phone is available in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The dual rear camera setup, consisting of two 12MP sensors, and a 12MP front-facing camera provide excellent photography capabilities. The icing on the cake is the iOS 16 update, which brings with it a host of new and exciting features. Furthermore, the iPhone 12 is 5G-compatible, making it a great choice for those looking for a new smartphone in India in light of the recent introduction of 5G connectivity.