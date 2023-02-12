Valentine’s Day deal: iPhone 12 price cut to 28999 from 59900 on Flipkart

    Trending News

    This Valentine's, don't settle for common gifts! Get a premium iPhone 12 at just Rs. 28999 on Flipkart.

    From Airdrop, 5G in India to Freeform, check out what’s new in iOS 16.2
    iOS 16.2
    1/6 5G for India – Despite the rollout for 5G services in India, iPhones were among a very few devices left without support for 5G. That has changed with the iOS 16.2 update and users can now take advantage of blazing-fast network speeds, thanks to 5G options now being available. Users can select between always on and auto-switching settings for 5G.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple Freeform
    2/6 The Freeform App - The new Freeform app is a productivity tool which can be used by the iPhone users to add post-it notes, shapes, files, links, scans, photos and videos, audio, typed text, and more. Users can plan projects, brainstorm ideas, create inspiration boards, and more using the intuitive app.  (Apple)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple Music Sing – If you enjoy singing along to music, then this latest feature could be a boon for you. Apple Music Sing introduces a karaoke-like option in the Apple Music app. It gives you the option to turn down vocals with the track playing in the background.  (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/6

    Always on Display- Currently only the iPhone 14 Pro models are available with the Always on display. With the iOS 16.2 update, two new toggles have arrived for disabling wallpaper and notifications when the always on display feature is activated, giving your iPhone a more subtle look.

    (Apple)
    image caption
    5/6 Change to Lock Screen - The iOS 16.2 update has brought Sleep Widget and Medication widget. The Sleep Widget utilizes data collected by the Health app and your Apple Watch to track your sleep cycle. It has also introduced shortcut actions to the Lock Screen including wallpapers for Lock Screen and set Wallpaper Photo.  (Apple)
    image caption
    6/6 Airdrop - With the latest iOS 16.2 update, Apple has timed the AirDrop's ‘Everyone' option and restricted it to only 10 minutes once it is turned on.Once the iPhone user selects the ‘Everyone for 10 minutes', the AirDrop will turn off after 10 minutes and switch back to ‘Contacts only' to receive only media from the contacts.  (Apple)
    iPhone 12
    The iPhone 12 is more affordable now. Check the latest deal on Flipkart during Flip Heart Days sale. (Unsplash)

    Valentine's Day is not just about buying flowers, chocolates, and greeting cards! You can make it memorable by gifting something special to your loved ones or maybe yourself! To help you, here is an amazing deal on the premium iPhone 12, which will let you save a massive Rs. 33300! Wondering how? All thanks to this exclusive deal available on iPhone 12 on Flipkart ahead of Valentine's Day. Know how to grab the maximum discount and make your new year memorable.

    iPhone 12 price cut

    After the latest round of price cuts, the iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs. 53999 which is a huge drop from its earlier listed price of Rs. 59900. The Flipkart sale is offering a flat discount of 9 percent. You can also avail amazing bank offers on the iPhone 12 to make this deal even sweeter! Customers get additional Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card holders can get a 5 percent cashback.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08L5TGWD1

    Further, Flipkart is offering a massive up to Rs. 23000 discount as a trade-in deal. That means while exchanging an old smartphone, you will be able to enjoy this massive discount on trading-in an old phone. The iPhone 12 for the 64GB storage variant will cost you just Rs. 28999 after the exchange deal and price cut. However, we advise you to check the available value of your old smartphone before proceeding further.

    iPhone 12: Why you should consider this iPhone

    The iPhone 12 is a premium smartphone that features a 6.1-inch OLED display panel and is powered by the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. This phone is available in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The dual rear camera setup, consisting of two 12MP sensors, and a 12MP front-facing camera provide excellent photography capabilities. The icing on the cake is the iOS 16 update, which brings with it a host of new and exciting features. Furthermore, the iPhone 12 is 5G-compatible, making it a great choice for those looking for a new smartphone in India in light of the recent introduction of 5G connectivity.

