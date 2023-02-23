    Trending News

    Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e launching on March 1: Top 5 things to know

    Vivo is all set to launch the V27 series on March 1, 2023. From sleek design to 120Hz 3D curved display and more- here is all you need to know.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 18:39 IST
    Vivo V27 series
    Here is all that has been revealed about the Vivo V27 series. (Vivo India Twitter)
    Vivo V27 series
    Here is all that has been revealed about the Vivo V27 series. (Vivo India Twitter)

    The launch date of the Vivo V27 series has been confirmed. The series will be launching in global markets, including India on March 1, 2023. Vivo informed about the same on its official Twitter account adding that the series will make its debut at 12 pm IST. "A great design has the power to amaze, allure, and astound. So, block your date to witness this amazing design and get ready to be in the Spotlight with the new #vivoV27Series Smartphones. Launching on 1st March 2023, 12 PM," Vivo India tweeted.

    Notably, the company is expected to launch three models under the Vivo V27 series namely- Vivo V27, Vivo V27 Pro and Vivo V27e. Also, the V27 series is going to be the successor of the Vivo V25 lineup which was released in 2022. With just a few days left for the launch, here are the top 5 details we know about the Vivo V27 series so far.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Vivo V27 series features

    1. Vivo V27 series design: The series will feature a colour-changing back design that was introduced with the company's V23 series. The devices are claimed to be sleek (7.4mm thin) and elegant too. "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series," the company tweeted. Meanwhile, "Let the spotlight shine on you with the Color Changing Glass Design of #vivoV27Series", another tweet read.

    2. Vivo V27 series display: The devices have been given a 3D curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. "A design marvel from all corners. Own the spotlight with an immersive 120Hz 3D Curved Display and Ultra slim design of the all new Vivo V27 Series," Vivo India tweeted.

    3. Vivo V27 series battery: As per the reports, the series is expected to get a 4500 mAh battery and will support fast charging of 67 W.

    4. Vivo V27 series chipset: The Vivo V27 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200l, while the Pro variant may come packed with the Dimensity 8200 chipset.

    5. Vivo V27 Series price: The official price of the devices are not yet known. However, according to leaks and reports, the series may have a starting price of Rs. 30000.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 17:10 IST
