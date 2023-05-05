Watch IPL on the go with this Samsung Galaxy M33 deal; Price cut to just Rs. 1049; Save Rs. 23950

If you are looking for a smartphone with a large display to watch IPL matches, then you need to know about this Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut. Save a massive Rs. 23950.

Love watching IPL but do not have the time to sit in front of the TV? This is when a smartphone with a large display can come in handy. This way you can enjoy the games on the go and never have to worry about missing even a single ball. And while upgrading your smartphone can be a pricey affair, if you take advantage of this deal, you may grab a midrange Samsung smartphone with a 6.6-inch display for peanuts. Right now, Amazon has a great Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut which lets you own the smartphone for Rs. 1049 instead of Rs. 24999, including exchange offers. Check details below.

Samsung Galaxy M33 price cut on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy M33 is a mid-range smartphone that retails at Rs. 24999 on Amazon. But for a limited period, you can get a spectacular price cut on the smartphone. Amazon is offering a flat 36 percent discount on the 6GB + 128GB variant of the phone. This translates to a discount of Rs. 9000 on the phone. After the deduction, you're only required to pay Rs. 15999 on the Samsung Galaxy M33. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals or bank offers and you can simply buy the smartphone at this price. If you are interested in a bigger price reduction, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer on the product.

At present, there is also an exchange offer on the smartphone worth Rs. 14950. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. It should be noted that not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an expensive smartphone. Still, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the Samsung Galaxy M33 home for just Rs. 1049 and save a whopping Rs. 23950. If this deal has captured your attention, you can visit the Amazon app or website to know more.

Samsung Galaxy M33 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by the Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm processor with 12 band support for a 5G experience. The phone gets a 6.6-inch LCD Display and runs on Android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. Also, it sports a quad camera setup with 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets