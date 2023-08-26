When will Apple announce the iPhone 15 launch date?

Apple has yet to announce the iPhone 15 launch date even though the countdown has virtually started, at least in fans' minds. Check out this Apple event announcement prediction.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 17:06 IST
Upcoming smartphones in 2023: iPhone 15, Pixel 8 and more
iPhone 15
1/7 iPhone 15 series: Apple’s brand new generation of iPhones is set to launch in September. The launch date could be September 12. The company will be launching four new variants: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. There are various rumours surrounding the smartphone’s specs, features and design that are keeping the expectations of users high. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/7 The iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature USB-C charging to comply with The European Union. The iPhone 12 Pro versions may include a physical action button and periscope camera with enhanced zoom range. During the Apple event, the overall specs of the smartphone will be revealed. (Unsplash)
Google Pixel 8 Pro
3/7 Google Pixel 8 series: We can expect the launch of new Google smartphones this fall. It is suggested that there will be two variants: Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, this has not yet been confirmed by the company. The information is based on leaks and rumours shared by tipsters. (Smartprix)
Google Pixel 7 Pro
4/7 The Google Pixel 8 may feature a temperature sensor and they will be launched with Android 14. WinFuture revealed that the smartphones can feature 12 GB RAM. It is being said that the new smartphone will be similar to Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in terms of design. Additionally, a tipster,  Yogesh Brar shared that it may come with a 50MP main camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. (Unsplash)
OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch. 
5/7 OnePlus foldable: There is very little known about this new foldable smartphone by OnePlus. However, it is expected that it will launch by the end of this year. The company will soon reveal the details of its launch.  (Twitter)
So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
6/7 So far, MySmartPrice shared that the OnePlus foldable may come with a 7.8-inch internal screen. Additionally, it is expected to support a triple-setup camera that can include a 48MP wide and ultrawide lens along with a 64MP telephoto lens. It may also feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. (HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 7 Pro
7/7 iQOO Neo 8 series: Two smartphones to be launched under this series, One the iQOO Neo 8 and another iQOO Neo 8 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the series may feature a 6.78-inch display. It may support Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone is suspected to be in September. (iQOO)
iPhone 14 Pro
View all Images
Sources suggest that all models of iPhone 15 might feature the Dynamic Island design. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Are you also eagerly waiting for the iPhone 15 launch date to be announced by Apple, but there is still no official news from the company? With the much-anticipated iPhone 15 launch event just around the corner, Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are buzzing with excitement. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, rumors and leaks have shed some light on the issue based on the last few years trends. Here's a roundup of what we might see and when we can likely mark our calendar for the big reveal.

Release Dates

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the official Apple announcement about the date of the Apple event can be between August 29 and September 5.

Speculation has it that Apple will probably announce September 12 or 13 as the date on which it will hold the event. Sales are anticipated to follow soon after the official Apple event.

Four expected models of iPhone 15

Apple is set to unveil four distinct models of the iPhone 15 during the Apple event: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors have also circulated about the Max being renamed as iPhone 15 Ultra, which is still uncertain.

Expected New Design

A major talking point about the event is the speculated design change for iPhone 15. Sources suggest that all models might feature the Dynamic Island design, previously reserved for the Pro models. If this happens, it can be a big change for all iPhone users.

Expected Camera System

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 can introduce a significant leap in camera performance, particularly in low-light conditions. Speculation points towards a whopping 48-megapixel primary camera sensor—a substantial upgrade from the iPhone 14's 12-megapixel camera. This can be a great asset to photography lovers.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 15 is likely to retain the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that users have already been using in the iPhone 14. Like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the new upgraded A16 chipset can be featured on the iPhone 15. And the Pro models will get the A17 Bionic chipset.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 17:05 IST
