When will Apple announce the iPhone 15 launch date?

Are you also eagerly waiting for the iPhone 15 launch date to be announced by Apple, but there is still no official news from the company? With the much-anticipated iPhone 15 launch event just around the corner, Apple enthusiasts and tech aficionados are buzzing with excitement. While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, rumors and leaks have shed some light on the issue based on the last few years trends. Here's a roundup of what we might see and when we can likely mark our calendar for the big reveal.

Release Dates

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the official Apple announcement about the date of the Apple event can be between August 29 and September 5.

Speculation has it that Apple will probably announce September 12 or 13 as the date on which it will hold the event. Sales are anticipated to follow soon after the official Apple event.

Four expected models of iPhone 15

Apple is set to unveil four distinct models of the iPhone 15 during the Apple event: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors have also circulated about the Max being renamed as iPhone 15 Ultra, which is still uncertain.

Expected New Design

A major talking point about the event is the speculated design change for iPhone 15. Sources suggest that all models might feature the Dynamic Island design, previously reserved for the Pro models. If this happens, it can be a big change for all iPhone users.

Expected Camera System

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 can introduce a significant leap in camera performance, particularly in low-light conditions. Speculation points towards a whopping 48-megapixel primary camera sensor—a substantial upgrade from the iPhone 14's 12-megapixel camera. This can be a great asset to photography lovers.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 15 is likely to retain the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that users have already been using in the iPhone 14. Like the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, the new upgraded A16 chipset can be featured on the iPhone 15. And the Pro models will get the A17 Bionic chipset.