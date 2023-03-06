    Trending News

    Women's Day Sale! iPhone 13 price cut to just 22030 from 69900; get it on Vijay Sales

    This Women’s Day, you can grab the iPhone 13 at an insanely low price. Check out this Women's Day deal on Vijay Sales.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 06 2023, 16:29 IST
    During Women's Day festival, Vijay Sales is offering a massive price cut on iPhones in India. iPhone 13 price cut is quite notable. (Unsplash)

    Women's Day is just two days away, and what better way to make the ones in your life feel special than by gifting them something special. To make this occasion extra special, Vijay Sales is hosting the Women's Day Sale offering hefty discounts on Apple products and across a wide range of categories like smart wearables, tablets, smartphones, personal care, Smart Televisions, Laptops and more. Among many such offers, the iPhone 13 has seen a massive price cut to let you buy it without spending an astronomical sum! Wondering how much it will cost you? Check out this deal in detail.

    iPhone 13 price cut

    The iPhone 13, which is priced at Rs. 69900, is now available at Rs. 62790 after the discount on Vijay Sales. However, there are several bank offers that will further drop the price of the iPhone 13 down. So, with the maximum discount available on the HSBC credit card, you will be able to grab an additional Rs. 7500 off. This will help you get the smartphone for just Rs. 55290.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    But it is the exchange offer that lets you grab this iPhone at an even cheaper price! However, there is no specifically fixed discount mentioned on the website that you can grab via an exchange deal. To help you get an idea, you can get an estimated discount of Rs. 33260 on a 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12, if you want to trade that in for an iPhone 13. That means the iPhone 13 will cost you just 23980! Similarly, while exchanging an iPhone 11, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 22030.

    Please take note that the amount of discount offered will be subject to variation depending on the brand, model, and condition of the phone being exchanged, making it challenging to obtain the maximum value. So, before you trade-in, you will need to answer some specific questions to explain the condition of the smartphone. Following a thorough evaluation, you will be provided with the precise discount amount. But surely, it is worth doing as it will allow you to own the iPhone 13 at a low price!

    First Published Date: 06 Mar, 16:28 IST
