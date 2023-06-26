World's largest iPhone? From camera, FaceTime to buttons - it works just like one

This YouTuber has made the world's largest iPhone that works just like any other iPhone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 14:55 IST
largest iPhone
This "largest" iPhone is said to have an 8-foot screen size. (Matthew Beem YouTube)
largest iPhone
This "largest" iPhone is said to have an 8-foot screen size. (Matthew Beem YouTube)

An 8-foot iPhone? It may sound unreal, but this YouTuber along with his team has actually made the world's largest "iPhone". Undoubtedly, large-sized smartphones have their own benefits. Last year, Apple even ditched the idea of the iPhone mini and launched a new non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus with the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The maximum-sized iPhone that is available in the market is as large as 6.7-inch, in the form of the Pro Max models. The YouTuber named Matthew Beem created an 8-foot iPhone and he claims it is the world's largest iPhone ever. Before this, YouTuber ZHC had created a 6-foot iPhone back in 2020.

Does it really work like an iPhone? Surprisingly, it actually works just like any other iPhone. It can even capture images, pay bills via Apple Pay, can use apps, set an alarm, and even play games.

In a video shared by the YouTuber Matthew Beem, he took this iPhone on a trip to New York to get the reaction of people, ride the subway, clicked selfies and images of the iconic monuments, and even get it reviewed by the famous tech YouTuber MKBHD. This iPhone is basically everything that a normal iPhone is, but the experience is grand!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

World's largest iPhone: How does it work

Actually, this is not a real iPhone! It is basically an amalgamation of various products. The large screen is the touch panels used in a TV to make it functional just like an iPhone's display while placing a laser all around the screen. While this large TV display is further connected to a Mac mini which runs the apps that iPhone users use. Lock, volume buttons, mute buttons, everything works just like an iPhone. It even has a glass finish at the back and the front selfie camera has Facetime too.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:55 IST
Home Mobile News World's largest iPhone? From camera, FaceTime to buttons - it works just like one
    Trending Gadgets

