Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Great AMOLED display, large 5000mAh battery, and 50MP camera, but can this spec sheet make Infinix Note 12i the new budget smartphone king under Rs. 10000?

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Mar 27 2023, 19:04 IST
Infinix Note 12i first impressions: A fine binge-watching experience on a budget
image caption
1/6 The first impression that comes to mind about the Infinix Note 12i is actually the smartphone's USP - a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and that too in the sub-Rs. 10000 segment. Well, it settles with a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 The good point is that it offers up to 1000 nits peak brightness, which is a rare case in the budget segment. Moreover, it comes with WideVine L1 certification to stream OTT content in HD. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The Infinix Note 12i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset which runs on Android 12 with XOS 12 out of the box. It comes in a single variant of 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage. Sadly, it is loaded with bloatware and unnecessary notifications. Still, you can expand memory up to 512GB with microSD.  (Divya / HT Tech)
Infinix Note 12i
4/6 Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back which brings a 50MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture. Besides this, a 2MP depth sensor and an unspecified QVGA AI lens. In the limited time of that we got to use it, the main camera performance is satisfactory in daylight, considering the price.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 It packs a 5000mAh battery with the support of 33W charging. Plus, it also supports a 3.5mm audio jack, something that we don’t usually find in smartphones these days.   (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/6 Everything comes at just Rs. 9999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Should you buy it? Wait for the full review.  (Divya / HT Tech)
Infinix Note 12i
View all Images
Infinix Note 12i comes at a starting price of Rs. 9999. (Divya / HT Tech)

The budget smartphone market has always been competitive. Most companies seek to offer some alluring specs and features in their budget phones to try and take the lead over its rivals and grab eye-balls. Now, Infinix has unveiled its new budget phone in the sub- 10000 market segment under the Note 12 series. It is the Infinix Note 12i, which promises to deliver a rich viewing experience with its AMOLED display, a long-life 5000mAh battery and a sharp 50MP camera. So many promises, but does it live up to expectations? To know, I have put the smartphone to the test for a couple of weeks.

Infinix Note 12i Design and display

The design of Infinix Note 12i shares some cues from its other siblings with minimal changes. With a plastic body, it retains a matte finish on the underside to keep smudges away. While the top of the rear back brings a glossy pattern that is prone to dust and fingerprints. The camera module carrying three lenses and a flash sits at the top of it. It weighs in at 188g, but feels light. Plus, it's sturdy build quality makes the overall "feel" of the smartphone impressive.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i (Divya / HT Tech)
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i (Divya / HT Tech)

Notably, it is the display that is the main highlight of the Infinix Note 12i. In the sub-Rs. 10000 segment, Infinix offers an AMOLED display with spectacular colours, contrast, and brightness. Infinix Note 12i features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which offers up to 1000 nits peak brightness, which is a rare case in the budget segment. It comes with WideVine L1 certification that lets you enjoy your favourite OTT content in the brightest colours. During my experience, I have enjoyed full HD videos on YouTube as well as streaming movies and web shows on OTT has been a delightful experience. The only downside is that it settles with a standard 60Hz of refresh rate which makes the experience sour for heavy apps.

Infinix Note 12i Performance

Infinix Note 12i packs the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset coupled with 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage, which is a single variant available in the market. Low RAM simply means slow performance, frequent app crashes and reduced multi-tasking ability. However, with the generic daily tasks such as internet surfing, listening to music, and calling, the Infinix Note 12i managed everything with ease.

Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i (Divya / HT Tech)
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i (Divya / HT Tech)

When it comes to gaming, remember the phone is not made for competitive gaming or online real-time gaming. I tried Asphalt 9 which started stuttering within no time at all. But you can easily play basic games without any difficulty, such as Subway Surfer, Clash of Clans, 8 Ball Pool, Candy Crush, and more.

Talking about its software experience, the phone boots XOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It provides several customisation options but will disappoint you with loads of bloatware. For sound, it features a 3.5mm audio jack, something that we don't usually find in smartphones these days. Also, it is said to have dual speakers with DTS, but it distorts the sound at higher volumes. For security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock system, both of which respond quickly.

Infinix Note 12i Cameras

Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i (Divya / HT Tech)
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i (Divya / HT Tech)

Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a triple-camera setup at the back which brings a 50 MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and an unspecified QVGA AI lens. While it boasts impressive camera specifications, its performance does not live up to expectations. The photos in daylight or even in well-lit areas with the primary camera are just about good enough, but the phone struggles to maintain true colours.

Image Samples

See all photos
+2 more

The front camera with a 16MP lens can take good selfies with details but again fails to maintain the skin tone. Low-light photography falls short as the images taken in dim lighting conditions appear to lack sharpness.

Infinix Note 12i Battery

The Infinix Note 12i features a 5000mAh battery that delivers up to 1.5 days of usage on a single charge. I found it easily handled daily activities such as calling, social media, web browsing, and music playback. The 33W charging support allows the battery to be fully charged in around 1 hour and 20 minutes, making it a great value for the price.

Verdict

Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i: Is it for you? (Divya / HT Tech)
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i: Is it for you? (Divya / HT Tech)

The Infinix Note 12i misses the chance to deliver on its promises. Photography, particularly in low-light conditions, is not anything to write home about and the display only has a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the phone's UI is cluttered with bloatware. Having said that, the Infinix Note 12i comes as a fresh option in the budget segment at just Rs. 9999, which offers a rich viewing experience for those interested in entertainment along with a long battery life and a striking design.

Of course, you could look at some alternatives, especially the Motorola G32, which has a clean UI with a stock Android experience and a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Rating
3 out of 5
Price
INR 9,999/-
Product Name
Infinix Note 12i
Brand Name
Infinix
Pros
  • Long Battery Life
  • Pleasing Display
  • Decent performance
Cons
  • Low-light photography
  • Low refresh rate display
  • Bloatware
Specifications
  • Display
    6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED 60Hz
  • Battery
    5000mAh, 33W
  • Rear Cameras
    50MP+2MP+ QVGA AI
  • Front Camera
    16MP
  • OS
    Android 12, XOS 12
  • Chipset
    MediaTek Helio G85

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Mar, 19:02 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile Reviews Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow
iPhone photos
With this iOS 16 feature, you can interact with text on photos and videos
Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23 user? 5 hidden tricks you must try!

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
PS5
PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets