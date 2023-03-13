Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Foldable smartphones have long fascinated people ever since the days of Motorola StarTAC, which launched in 1996. However, the craze rose to new heights when the same company debuted its Motorola Razr in 2003 and it became a sensation-the phone has acquired an iconic stature. Originally, launched as a fashion exclusive phone owing to its thin profile and unique design, it looked like something from the future and, lo and behold, the foldable smartphone market took off. Over the years, there have been many attempts to recreate this success, however none have proven to be successful so far, even by the company which created the original sensation.

Samsung's foldable smartphones have certainly had an impact with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. The clamshell Z Flip series has been particularly popular due to its lower price tag and pocketable size. However, even that has some shortcomings too, such as a relatively small outer display and sub-par battery life. This makes us question – Is the foldable smartphone market just a fad or could it someday be practical for daily use? It seems like Oppo might have just answered this question with a bang!

After the success of the foldable Oppo Find N, the company has launched its first ever flip phone with the introduction of Oppo Find N2 Flip, which debuted alongside the Oppo Find N2. With Oppo's promise of a massive Cover Display and no visible crease, does the Oppo Find N2 Flip live up to its hype, especially at a hefty price of Rs. 89999? I spent several weeks with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and here's how it fared.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Design

As soon as you boot up the Oppo Find N2 Flip, one thing stands out – the crease, or I should say, lack thereof. Oppo has really managed to fulfill its promise of no visible crease. The Oppo Find N2 Flip has a clamshell design, just like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 apart from one thing – No gap. Oppo's Flexion hinge ensures there's no gap when you fold the Find N2 Flip, and it even features a micro-engraved waveform pattern to give it visual flair.

When it comes to durability, Oppo has claimed that the Oppo Find N2 Flip is expected to last even after 416,000 cycles of folding and unfolding the device, which equates to folding and unfolding the phone 100 times a day for more than 10 years. Most smartphones don't last that long therefore the Oppo Find N2 Flip should remain without any damage to the hinge or display for the aforementioned period at least. On the cover is the largest outer display seen on a flip phone yet, alongside a dual camera setup and LED flash.

Having said that, Oppo has not provided any IP rating for the smartphone while the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have one. So, it could be a bummer if you carry your phone with you while in the water. Moreover, as much as I love the unique factor which foldable smartphones bring to the table, opening and closing the phone for every task becomes tedious after a while.

The smartphone comes in two colours – Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Display

The cover display of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is intuitive, and certainly the best I've seen on a Flip phone so far. The 3.26-inch always-on cover display is the first point of interaction and enables you to peek into your digital life without even opening the phone. It is functional too, with the ability to attend calls, send quick replies to messages, take a picture, see your events, check weather or even just play with your virtual interactive pet! Although there are only first party widgets available right now, we can expect third-party widgets to arrive soon, starting with the Spotify widget. Moreover, you can access quick settings directly from the cover display too.

The inner display is no underling. The clamshell phone opens up to a gorgeous 6.8-inch LTPO, E6 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate with an anti-reflection film which ensures there is no glare. The display is stunning and vivid, and with a peak brightness of 1600 nits, it offers great visibility, even outdoors.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Performance

It is not just looks which make it stand apart, but the Oppo Find N2 Flip excels in performance too. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM (with support for RAM expansion) and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Although on paper specifications can be deceiving, the Oppo Find N2 Flip performs just like a flagship phone should. When compared to its rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, Find N2 Flip's Dimensity 9000+ tops the energy efficiency segment while being almost at par in terms of CPU and gaming performance.

Except for a couple of initial glitches which were ironed out with a software update, there has been no drop in performance so far in real world usage. Gaming on the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a breeze too, especially with Oppo's Hyperboost technology and X-Axis haptic motor which makes playing games like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact a pleasant experience.

Although the Oppo Find N2 Flip arrived with minimal bloatware, ColorOS has always been a negative for me, and my opinion hasn't changed.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Camera

I've been an iPhone user for the past few years so cameras on Android smartphones don't really impress me. But Oppo has once again knocked it out of the park with the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, enhanced by Oppo's Marisilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad collaboration. The pictures come out stunning with well-balanced colours. Shooting at night is a pleasant experience too, with the 50MP sensor working hard to capture the moments with supreme clarity. The XPAN, which is inspired by Hasselblad's XPAN camera, gives you a different ultra-wide film-like field of view.

No one does videography better than iPhone and despite Oppo's attempts to take on the competition, it falls short. And although the Marisilicon X NPU is always hard at work to provide great dynamic range while capturing HDR video, it simply fails to match the quality of the iPhones, especially the newer ones. The clamshell design on the Oppo Find N2 Flip has made it possible for inclusion of unique features like dual-screen preview and Camcorder capture which are fun to play around with. You can even use the Oppo Find N2 Flip to capture images like you would with a tripod, but without needing one as the phone can be placed while folded at 90 degrees to capture images.

Check out the camera sample below.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Battery Life

Oppo has provided a 4300mAh battery and the company promises up to 1 hour more video calling and 5 hours more music playback compared to other rival flip phones. Oppo has worked with MediaTek to create a more optimized version of the Dimensity 9000+ for better battery life. That seems to be true as the Oppo Find N2 Flip easily lasts a day, if not more. In fact, it outshines my iPhone 12 easily.

With 44W SUPERVOOC charging, the Oppo Find N2 Flip takes just 23 minutes to charge up to 50% and goes up to 100% in under an hour.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Verdict

At a price tag of Rs. 89999, Oppo has created a great package of intuitive displays, great processing power and supreme battery life. The massive outer cover display is great and opens up opportunities for integration for various widgets. The clamshell design with Oppo's Flexion Hinge ensures there is no gap either. The 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display is gorgeous and has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Find N2 Flip can hold its own in performance too, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. You get great cameras which are enhanced by the Marisilicon X NPU and Hasselblad collaboration. The Oppo Find N2 Flip can last you more than a day with its 4300mAh battery and goes from 0-100% in under an hour.

If you're searching the market for a unique smartphone which offers you the best of foldable smartphone world, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is the one you should go for.