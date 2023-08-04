Oppo Reno 10 5G Review: A visual delight!

OPPO has introduced its Reno 10 series in India that includes three smartphones: the OPPO Reno 10 5G, OPPO Reno 10 Pro 5G, and OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. Today, we will be reviewing the base variant, the Oppo Reno 10 5G. This smartphone comes with a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a smooth experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. In India, the starting price of the base Variant is Rs. 32999.

The OPPO Reno series is known for its flagship camera capabilities. Our review will explore whether the OPPO Reno 10 5G can outshine its competitors in this price range. We'll evaluate its camera performance, design, battery life, and overall experience. Let's dive into the details and find out how this phone fares.

Design

The OPPO Reno 10 5G immediately captures attention with its exquisite design - a truly delightful premium smartphone. Its sleek chrome side rails elegantly blend into the back panel, which features a mesmerising colour shift when viewed from different angles, thanks to its matte finish. The device comes in two captivating colour options: Ice Blue and Silvery Grey, and for this review, we had the pleasure of exploring the stunning Ice Blue variant.

A discreet punch-hole selfie camera is artfully positioned at the top of the screen, enhancing the phone's aesthetics. The camera module is slightly raised, causing a minor wobble when placed on flat surfaces. However, this issue is easily mitigated by using the included protective cover. The module itself boasts a large sensor on the upper half, accompanied by two smaller ones on the lower half, promising excellent photography capabilities.

Conveniently placed on the right side are the volume buttons and power key, providing intuitive access to essential functions. At the bottom of the phone, we find the USB Type-C charging port, microphone, speaker grille, and SIM slot, all neatly arranged for easy usage. Furthermore, the top of the smartphone boasts an IR blaster and a dedicated microphone for noise cancellation, demonstrating thoughtful attention to detail.

Beyond its eye-catching appearance, the Oppo Reno 10 5G delivers on comfort. Its curved form factor fits snugly in the hand, making one-handed use a breeze. The smartphone's ergonomic design ensures a pleasant and effortless user experience. However, it's worth noting that the absence of an IP rating for dust and water protection might be a downside for some potential buyers. Nevertheless, the overall design and feel of the Reno 10 5G leave a lasting positive impression.

Display

OPPO Reno 10 5G boasts an expansive 6.7-inch curved-edge AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen's massive real estate and smooth refresh rate provide a delightful experience. Additionally, with a maximum brightness of 950 nits, you can comfortably use it outdoors, although there might be some visibility issues in extremely bright sunlight.

During our testing, we put the phone through its paces, playing games like BGMI and Asphalt 9, binge-watching videos, and performing various tasks. The display's vibrant colours and excellent performance truly enhanced our multimedia consumption experience. The curved edges and thin bezels on all sides further added to the immersive viewing experience.

However, we did encounter a minor hindrance while watching movies – the top-mounted selfie camera's punch-hole design slightly obstructed the view. Nonetheless, this was a minor issue and didn't significantly impact our overall experience.

Another notable feature of the OPPO Reno 10 5G is its in-display fingerprint sensor, which provides an extra layer of convenience for secure unlocking. The sensor proved to be swift and accurate, consistently recognising our fingerprints and quickly unlocking the handset.

In short, the OPPO Reno 10 5G boasts an impressive display with vibrant colours and smooth interaction, making it a great choice for multimedia enthusiasts and gamers alike. The exceptional fingerprint sensor performance make it a well-rounded device that doesn't compromise on user experience.

Camera

The Oppo Reno 10 5G boasts a triple camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera, and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. In well-lit conditions, the primary camera captures good shots with the right amount of detail, but it occasionally over-processes images, resulting in oversaturated colours.

Also, the night mode doesn't consistently deliver high-quality shots, often leading to less detail and haziness.

The 8MP ultrawide lens offers a good field of view, though it falls short in logging details compared to the primary sensor. The 32MP telephoto portrait lens is the standout performer, producing top-notch images in both indoor and outdoor settings, with excellent edge detection and a decent bokeh effect.

The front-facing 32 MP selfie camera clicks good selfies in daylight, focusing well on the subject. However, the skin tones appear unnatural and bright, as pre-applied beauty filters are overused. This feature may appeal to those seeking Instagram-worthy clicks.

In short, the Oppo Reno 10 5G's camera impresses with its telephoto portrait lens and daytime performance, but it falls short in low-light conditions and selfie quality.

Performance

The Oppo Reno 10 5G packs a punch with its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 8GB RAM, offering a snappy and efficient experience. Everyday tasks like calling, social media browsing, and binge watching are seamless, while intensive tasks like gaming run smoothly with no lags. The 256GB onboard storage provides ample space for photos, videos, and documents. Gamers will appreciate the ability to play heavy games like BGMI at Ultra Framerate with HDR graphics, though thermal performance may become a concern after extended gaming sessions. The ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 offers a user-friendly experience, but the numerous pre-installed apps can be bothersome, though they can be uninstalled if needed.

In short, the Reno 10 5G impresses with its powerful performance and gaming capabilities, despite some minor downsides.

Battery

Battery life is a key aspect of any smartphone, and the Oppo Reno 10 5G truly delivers in this department. With its impressive 5000mAh battery, I was pleasantly surprised by how well it performed throughout the day. From making calls to browsing social media, binge watching, listening to music on spotify, and even playing games, the battery held up effortlessly.

In addition to the impressive battery life, Oppo has also included a convenient 67W adapter in the package. This adapter proved to be a lifesaver when I needed to charge the device quickly. It efficiently charged the smartphone from 0 to 100% in just about 51 minutes, which is remarkable and saved me from long waits for a full charge. It manages to charge the battery up to 50% in about 24 minutes.

In short, the Oppo Reno 10 5G excels in both battery life and charging capability. It is a reliable companion for those on the move, offering a powerful battery that lasts throughout the day and a fast-charging option for those urgent moments when you need to top up your battery quickly.

Verdict

The Oppo Reno 10 5G stands out as a sleek and premium mid-range smartphone that impresses with its array of attractive features. From its vibrant AMOLED display to the elegant design, and not to forget the impressive 5000mAh battery and ample storage capacity, this device surely ticks many boxes for potential buyers.

However, it's not without its downsides. The presence of pre-installed bloatware, average camera performance and some minor heating issues that may give some users pause and lead them to consider other alternatives from the competition. Despite these concerns, the Oppo Reno 10 5G remains a strong contender in the mid-range market, offering an overall satisfying experience for those who value style and all the essential features that should be there in a smartphone.