 Oneplus 11r 256gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Oneplus Mobile OnePlus 11R 256GB

OnePlus 11R 256GB

OnePlus 11R 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 44,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 11R 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 11R 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
OnePlus11R256GB_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
OnePlus11R256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
OnePlus11R256GB_Ram_16GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38634/heroimage/154699-v3-oneplus-11r-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlus11R256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38634/heroimage/154699-v3-oneplus-11r-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlus11R256GB_4
1/10 OnePlus11R256GB_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
2/10 OnePlus11R256GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
3/10 OnePlus11R256GB_Ram_16GB"
4/10 OnePlus11R256GB_3"
View all Images 5/10 OnePlus11R256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹44,999
256 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
16 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

OnePlus 11R 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus 11R 256GB in India is Rs. 44,999.  This is the OnePlus 11R 256GB base model with 16 GB ...Read More

The starting price for the OnePlus 11R 256GB in India is Rs. 44,999.  This is the OnePlus 11R 256GB base model with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sonic Black and Galactic Silver.

OnePlus 11R 256GB

(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Sonic Black, Galactic Silver
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Oneplus 11r 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 100W: 100 % in 25 minutes
  • Yes
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Slo-motion Super Stable Video HDR Bokeh portrait video
  • IMX890, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Macro Mode
Design
  • 74.3 mm
  • 8.7 mm
  • Sonic Black, Galactic Silver
  • 205 grams
  • 163.4 mm
Display
  • 20.1:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 120 Hz
  • 1450 nits
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 451 ppi
  • Super Fluid AMOLED
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90.34 %
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • February 21, 2023 (Official)
  • OnePlus
  • Oxygen OS
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 4 nm
  • Adreno 730
  • 16 GB
  • LPDDR5X
Sensors
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Oneplus
Icon
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
Add to compare
₹ 139,999
Check Details
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G 256GB
(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Aqua Surge, Gray Shimmer
Add to compare
₹ 28,798
Check Details
OnePlus Nord 3 5G 256GB
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Misty Green, Tempest Gray
Add to compare
₹ 37,345
Check Details
OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey Edition
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
Add to compare
₹ 64,999
Check Details
Oneplus Mobiles Icon
OnePlus 11R 256GB Competitors
Icon
Google Pixel 7 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Obsidian, Lemongrass, Snow
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 41,999
₹59,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S22
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Pink, Phantom White, Phantom Black
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 54,999
₹85,999
Buy Now
IQOO 11 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Alpha
Add to compare
₹ 49,999
Check Details
OnePlus 10T
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Jade Green, Moonstone Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 39,999
₹49,999
Buy Now

Mobiles Videos

Icon
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

OnePlus 11R 256GB News

smartphone discount
Exclusive Smartphone Discounts on Flipkart: Grab Your Ideal Device at Unbeatable Prices
24 Oct 2023
OnePlus Open
OnePlus Open LAUNCHED in India! Know all about this new foldable phone
20 Oct 2023
OnePlus 11R 5G
OnePlus 11R 5G: All about this gaming-oriented smartphone
07 Mar 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Oneplus 11r 256gb