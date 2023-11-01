Oneplus Nord 4t Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord 4T OnePlus Nord 4T is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 36,990 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹36,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 4500 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Nord 4T Price in India The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 4T in India is Rs. 36,990. This is the OnePlus Nord 4T base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 4T in India is Rs. 36,990. This is the OnePlus Nord 4T base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 4T (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Oneplus Nord 4t Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893

Battery 4500 mAh Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type Fluid AMOLED

Pixel Density 405 ppi General Brand OnePlus

Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

