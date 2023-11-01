 Panasonic Eluga I2 2gb Ram Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM

Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,550 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6735P Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Out of Stock

Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM Price in India

The starting price for the Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM in India is Rs. 10,550.  This is the Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM base ...Read More

The starting price for the Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM in India is Rs. 10,550.  This is the Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Grey and Silver.

Panasonic Eluga I2 2GB RAM

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey, Silver
Panasonic Eluga I2 2gb Ram Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 2 MP
  • MediaTek MT6735P
  • 2000 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 2000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • No
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • No
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 8.8 mm
  • 71.2 mm
  • 144.2 mm
  • Gold, Grey, Silver
  • 135 grams
Display
  • 66.97 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • No
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 294 ppi
General
  • May 31, 2016 (Official)
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Panasonic
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • No
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB 2.0
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6735P
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 2 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • No
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 16 GB
Panasonic Eluga I2 2gb Ram FAQs

What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga I2 2Gb Ram in India? Icon Icon

Panasonic Eluga I2 2Gb Ram price in India at 10,550 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga I2 2Gb Ram? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga I2 2Gb Ram? Icon Icon

What is the Panasonic Eluga I2 2Gb Ram Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Panasonic Eluga I2 2Gb Ram Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Icon
    Panasonic Eluga I2 2gb Ram