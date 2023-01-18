 Panasonic Eluga I4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga I4

    Panasonic Eluga I4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I4 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Panasonic Eluga I4 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga I4 price in India starts at Rs.8,490. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I4 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I4 price in India starts at Rs.8,490. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga I4 is Rs.7,190 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga I4 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 3000 mAh
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 146.7 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 150.7 grams
    • 71.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 65.74 %
    General
    • September 26, 2017 (Official)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Panasonic
    • Eluga I4
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Panasonic Eluga I4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga I4 in India?

    Panasonic Eluga I4 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga I4?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga I4?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga I4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga I4 Waterproof?

    View More

    Panasonic Eluga I4