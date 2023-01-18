Panasonic Eluga I4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga I4 Panasonic Eluga I4 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga I4 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga I4 now with free delivery.