 Panasonic Eluga Z1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic Eluga Z1

    Panasonic Eluga Z1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,990
    32 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Panasonic Eluga Z1 Price in India

    Panasonic Eluga Z1 price in India starts at Rs.14,990. The lowest price of Panasonic Eluga Z1 is Rs.13,988 on amazon.in.

    Panasonic Eluga Z1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 76.25 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.05 mm
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 157.2 mm
    Display
    • 19:9
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • Yes
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • Yes with notch
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    • 80.45 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Eluga Z1
    • November 2, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 3 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Panasonic Eluga Z1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic Eluga Z1 in India?

    Panasonic Eluga Z1 price in India at 7,980 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic Eluga Z1?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic Eluga Z1?

    What is the Panasonic Eluga Z1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic Eluga Z1 Waterproof?

    Panasonic Eluga Z1