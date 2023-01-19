Panasonic Eluga Z1 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Panasonic Eluga Z1 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic Eluga Z1 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic Eluga Z1 now with free delivery.