 Panasonic P55 Novo 8gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P55 Novo 8GB

    Panasonic P55 Novo 8GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P55 Novo 8GB from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P55 Novo 8GB now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    8 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Panasonic P55 Novo 8gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 147.9 mm
    • 73.8 mm
    • 164 grams
    • 8.1 mm
    • Blue, Gold, Grey
    Display
    • 277 ppi
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.78 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Panasonic
    • P55 Novo
    • No
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • No
    • July 14, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592M
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Panasonic P55 Novo 8gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P55 Novo 8Gb in India?

    Panasonic P55 Novo 8Gb price in India at 3,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P55 Novo 8Gb?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P55 Novo 8Gb?

    What is the Panasonic P55 Novo 8Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P55 Novo 8Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Panasonic P55 Novo 8gb