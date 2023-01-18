 Panasonic P55 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P55

    Panasonic P55 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P55 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P55 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23386/heroimage/panasonic-p55-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23386/images/Design/panasonic-p55-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23386/images/Design/panasonic-p55-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23386/images/Design/panasonic-p55-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P23386/images/Design/panasonic-p55-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,990
    4 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P55 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • CMOS image sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 148 grams
    • Black, White
    • 149.7 mm
    • 77 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 72.3 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • P55
    • November 5, 2014 (Official)
    • Panasonic
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Mini
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
    • Adreno 305
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Panasonic P55 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P55 in India?

    Panasonic P55 price in India at 2,790 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P55?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P55?

    What is the Panasonic P55 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P55 Waterproof?

    Panasonic P55