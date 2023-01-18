Panasonic P81 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Panasonic P81 Panasonic P81 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P81 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P81 now with free delivery.