 Panasonic P81 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Panasonic P81

    Panasonic P81 is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Panasonic P81 from HT Tech. Buy Panasonic P81 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21284/heroimage/panasonic-p81-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21284/images/Design/panasonic-p81-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21284/images/Design/panasonic-p81-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21284/images/Design/panasonic-p81-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    2 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Panasonic P81 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 650 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 650 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 76.2 mm
    • Black
    • 145 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • 152.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes
    • 71.91 %
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 267 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • May 20, 2014 (Official)
    • P81
    • Panasonic
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • MediaTek MT6592
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Panasonic P81 FAQs

    What is the price of the Panasonic P81 in India?

    Panasonic P81 price in India at 11,900 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Panasonic P81?

    How many colors are available in Panasonic P81?

    How long does the Panasonic P81 last?

    What is the Panasonic P81 Battery Capacity?

    Is Panasonic P81 Waterproof?

    View More

    Panasonic P81