900-foot wide asteroid, 4 others, tracked hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals
Quite a few asteroids have passed by Earth at extremely close distance over the last few months and now 5 more are set to come close in the next few days. NASA has revealed details such as the speed, distance, and size of these asteroids.
First Published Date: 30 Jun, 13:01 IST
More From This Section
Shocking encounter! NASA says asteroid dashing towards Earth at 9933 kmph
30 June 2023
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic reaches space in overdue commercial debut
29 June 2023
130-foot Asteroid 2022 MM1 racing towards Earth at a scary 35086 kmph today
29 June 2023
NASA tracks Asteroid 2023 MR1 hurtling towards Earth! Reveals close approach details
29 June 2023
What is the mysterious and hidden Dark Energy that NASA, ESA have joined forces to tackle
29 June 2023
Internet apocalypse coming? Here’s how terrifying solar storms can impact Earth
29 June 2023
TERRIFYING Solar tornado, 14 times the size of Earth, captured on the Sun’s surface!
28 June 2023
Sunspot grows 5X the size of Earth! Solar storm fears rise, reveals NASA Observatory
28 June 2023
71688109115831
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS