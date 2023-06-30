Home Photos 900-foot wide asteroid, 4 others, tracked hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals

900-foot wide asteroid, 4 others, tracked hurtling towards Earth, NASA reveals

Quite a few asteroids have passed by Earth at extremely close distance over the last few months and now 5 more are set to come close in the next few days. NASA has revealed details such as the speed, distance, and size of these asteroids.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 13:02 IST
Asteroid
First Published Date: 30 Jun, 13:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets