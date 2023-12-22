Icon
Colossal 500-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA

NASA, using its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, has revealed that 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth in the coming days. One of them is a Potentially Hazardous 500-foot asteroid! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 22 2023, 17:55 IST
Asteroid 2022 YG - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 22, is designated Asteroid 2022 YG. During its approach, it will come as close as 4.2 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is 53 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 18452 kilometers per hour. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 YP – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 YP, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, December 23. According to NASA, this space rock has a staggering width of 29 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 357,000 kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 27859 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 VD6 – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2023 VD6 will pass Earth tomorrow, December 23. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 500 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 55680 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XN10 – Asteroid 2023 XN10 will also pass by Earth tomorrow, December 23. During its close approach, it will come as close as 7 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 213 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 35597 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XD18 – Asteroid 2023 XD18, with a width of nearly 55 feet, will pass Earth tomorrow, December 23. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 39718 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.4 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 22 Dec, 17:55 IST
