 Milky Way Galaxy's black hole warps spacetime, looks like a football, shows NASA's Chandra X-ray telescope | Photos
Recent NASA findings reveal the Milky Way Galaxy's black hole, Sagittarius A*, is spinning rapidly, warping spacetime, potentially leading to energetic outflows.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 09 2024, 22:34 IST
NASA
Telescopes have provided new insights into the characteristics of the supermassive black hole located at the centre of the Milky Way Galaxy, Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*). Utilising data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray telescope and the NSF’s Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA), researchers have determined that Sgr A* is spinning at a remarkable rate, warping spacetime in its vicinity. This finding, illustrated in artist renderings, depicts Sgr A* resembling a football due to its rapid rotation. (NASA/CXC/M.Weiss)
Nasa
The study employed a novel method combining X-ray and radio data to ascertain the black hole's angular velocity and momentum. It revealed that Sgr A* is spinning at approximately 60 percent of the maximum possible velocity, with an angular momentum nearing 90 percent of the maximum value. The spin of a black hole is a fundamental property that influences its behaviour and energy production. In the case of Sgr A* Its rapid spin is hypothesised to be a potential source of energy, generating collimated outflows such as jets. (NASA/CXC/A.Hobart)
Sgr A*
The illustration accompanying the study visualises Sgr A* as a black sphere representing the event horizon, surrounded by swirling gas forming a disk. This material is depicted as yellow-orange, flowing towards the black hole and crossing the event horizon. Meanwhile, blue blobs signify jets emanating from the poles of the spinning black hole. These jets are a consequence of the extraction of spin energy when matter is in proximity to the black hole. (NASA)
Milky Way Galaxy
The research, led by Ruth Daly of Penn State University and published in the January 2024 issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, utilised an empirically-based technique known as the "outflow method" to determine Sgr A*'s spin. By combining data from Chandra and the VLA with independent estimates of the black hole's mass, the authors constrained its spin. (Pixabay)
Milky Way Galaxy
The implications of these findings extend to understanding the behaviour and evolution of supermassive black holes. Sgr A*'s relatively quiet nature in recent millennia, characterised by weak jets due to limited surrounding material, may change if the availability of nearby matter increases. This study sheds light on the dynamic interplay between black hole spin, surrounding material, and the generation of energetic outflows. (NASA)
First Published Date: 09 Feb, 22:33 IST

