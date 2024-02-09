Milky Way Galaxy's black hole warps spacetime, looks like a football, shows NASA's Chandra X-ray telescope
Recent NASA findings reveal the Milky Way Galaxy's black hole, Sagittarius A*, is spinning rapidly, warping spacetime, potentially leading to energetic outflows.
First Published Date: 09 Feb, 22:33 IST
Tags: nasa black holes milky way galaxy
More From This Section
NASA to fly Douglas DC-8 jet, world's biggest flying laboratory, to battle air pollution
09 February 2024
NASA says Apollo asteroid will pass Earth at a breakneck 27463 kmph today
09 February 2024
Total solar eclipse 2024: From date, location to significance, know all about the solar eclipse of April 8
08 February 2024
NASA says 5 asteroids set to pass Earth soon; check speed, size, and more
08 February 2024
Asteroid to pass Earth at a distance closer than the Moon, says NASA!
08 February 2024
NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps amazing, closest-ever, images of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io
08 February 2024
71707497946854
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS