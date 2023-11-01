Realme Gt 3 Pro Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme GT 3 Pro Realme GT 3 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 53,999 in India with 64 MP + 64 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹53,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Rear Camera 64 MP + 64 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme GT 3 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Realme GT 3 Pro in India is Rs. 53,999. This is the Realme GT 3 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme GT 3 Pro in India is Rs. 53,999. This is the Realme GT 3 Pro base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Realme GT 3 Pro (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Realme Gt 3 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 64 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera Display Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass v5

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 12 GB

Graphics Adreno 730

CPU Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Fabrication 4 nm Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

