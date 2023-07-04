 Realme Gt 2 Pro 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT 2 Pro 5G

Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 49,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 2 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 2 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹49,999
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
Key Specs
₹49,999
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
5000 mAh
Realme GT 2 Pro 5G Price in India

Realme GT 2 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.49,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is Rs.49,959 on amazon.in.

Realme Gt 2 Pro 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 33 minutes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Exmor RS
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 32 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.74" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • F2.4
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
Design
  • 163.2 mm
  • Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black
  • 189 grams
  • 8.1 mm
  • 74.7 mm
Display
  • 20:9
  • 1440 x 3216 pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 92.6 %
  • 88.9 %
  • AMOLED
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 526 ppi
  • 1400 nits
General
  • GT 2 Pro 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • April 14, 2022 (Official)
  • Realme UI
  • realme
  • Android v12
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • No
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.160 W/kg, Body: 0.528 W/kg
Performance
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 64 bit
  • 4 nm
  • 28.0 s
  • Adreno 730
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • LPDDR5
  • 8 GB
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • 128 GB
  • No
    Realme Gt 2 Pro 5g