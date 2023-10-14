Realme Gt 4 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme GT 4 Pro Realme GT 4 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 57,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹57,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Front Camera 32 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme GT 4 Pro Price in India The starting price for the Realme GT 4 Pro in India is Rs. 57,999. This is the Realme GT 4 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme GT 4 Pro in India is Rs. 57,999. This is the Realme GT 4 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Realme GT 4 Pro (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Realme Gt 4 Pro Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Removable No

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 393 ppi General Brand realme

Launch Date October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)

Custom UI Realme UI

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes Performance Graphics Adreno 660

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM 8 GB

Fabrication 5 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

