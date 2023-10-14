 Realme Gt 4 Pro Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Realme GT 4 Pro

Realme GT 4 Pro is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 57,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹57,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme GT 4 Pro Price in India

The starting price for the Realme GT 4 Pro in India is Rs. 57,999.  This is the Realme GT 4 Pro base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme GT 4 Pro in India is Rs. 57,999.  This is the Realme GT 4 Pro base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Realme GT 4 Pro

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Realme Gt 4 Pro Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
Display
  • AMOLED
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 393 ppi
General
  • realme
  • October 26, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Realme UI
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes
Performance
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • 8 GB
  • 5 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
Sensors
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • No
  • 128 GB
    Icon
    Realme Gt 4 Pro