 Realme Gt 3 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Realme Mobile Realme GT 3 5G

Realme GT 3 5G

Realme GT 3 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 53,690 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
RealmeGT35G_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
RealmeGT35G_FrontCamera_16MP
RealmeGT35G_Ram_8GB
1/3 RealmeGT35G_Display_6.74inches(17.12cm)
2/3 RealmeGT35G_FrontCamera_16MP"
View all Images 3/3 RealmeGT35G_Ram_8GB"
Key Specs
₹53,690 (speculated)
128 GB
6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4600 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
See full specifications
Add to compare
See full specifications
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme GT 3 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme GT 3 5G in India is Rs. 53,690.  This is the Realme GT 3 5G base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Realme GT 3 5G in India is Rs. 53,690.  This is the Realme GT 3 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Pulse White and Booster Black.

Realme GT 3 5G

(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Pulse White, Booster Black
Rumoured

Realme Gt 3 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 4600 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 240W: 100 % in 9 minutes
  • 4600 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
Camera
  • F2.45
  • IMX890, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • F1.88
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • 199 grams
  • 8.9 mm
  • 163.9 mm
  • Pulse White, Booster Black
  • 75.8 mm
Display
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 20:9
  • 1400 nits
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 1240 x 2772 pixels
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 6.74 inches (17.12 cm)
  • 451 ppi
  • 144 Hz
  • AMOLED
  • 88.28 %
General
  • GT 3 5G
  • September 17, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
  • Android v13
  • realme
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Realme UI
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • 4 nm
  • LPDDR5X
  • Adreno 730
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • Optical
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Realme
Icon
Realme C53 6GB RAM
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Champion Gold, Champion Black
Add to compare
₹ 11,999
Check Details
Realme Narzo 60X 5G
(4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Stellar Green, Nebula Purple
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 11,749
₹14,999
Buy Now
Realme C51
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Mint Green, Carbon Black
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 8,829
₹10,999
Buy Now
Realme 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glory Black, Glory Gold
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 14,741
₹18,999
Buy Now
Realme Mobiles Icon
Realme GT 3 5G Competitors
Icon
OnePlus 10R 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sierra Black, Forest Green
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 27,999
₹38,999
Buy Now
IQOO 9 SE
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Fusion, Sunset Sierra
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 30,990
₹39,990
Buy Now
IQOO 11 5G
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Legend, Alpha
Add to compare
₹ 49,999
Check Details
Vivo X80 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Urban Blue, Cosmic Black
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 43,990
₹59,999
Buy Now

Realme Videos

Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great DesignIcon
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Realme GT 3 5G News

Realme GT3
World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
01 Mar 2023
realme GT3
Realme GT3 flagship phone set for launch; charges from 0 to 100% in a jiffy
21 Feb 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Realme Gt 3 5g