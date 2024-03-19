 Realme Pad Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad LTE is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 15,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad LTE from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹15,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7100 mAh
3 GB
440 grams
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Realme Pad LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad LTE in India is Rs. 15,999.  This is the Realme Pad LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Real Gold and Real Grey. ...Read More

Realme Pad LTE

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Real Gold, Real Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Realme Pad Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7100 mAh

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Capacity

    7100 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 18W

  • Standby time

    Up to 1560 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Width

    155.9 mm

  • Height

    246.1 mm

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Real Gold, Real Grey

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.24 %

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Brand

    realme

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Model

    Pad LTE

  • Launch Date

    September 16, 2021 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Latest Tablets

    Realme Pad Lte