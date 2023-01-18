Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A20s Samsung Galaxy A20s is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 11,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A20s from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A20s now with free delivery.