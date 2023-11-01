Samsung Galaxy A15s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy A15s Samsung Galaxy A15s is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 13,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio P35 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹13,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy A15s Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A15s in India is Rs. 13,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A15s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy A15s in India is Rs. 13,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy A15s base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy A15s (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy A15s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Battery Removable No

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Display Type IPS LCD

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Pixel Density 270 ppi General Custom UI Samsung One UI

Launch Date August 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v12 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance RAM 4 GB

Graphics PowerVR GE8320

Chipset MediaTek Helio P35

CPU Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

