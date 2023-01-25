 Samsung Galaxy F42 8gb Ram Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy F42 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy F42 8GB RAM

    Samsung Galaxy F42 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy F42 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy F42 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹22,999
    128 GB
    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung Galaxy F42 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    Design
    • Matte Black, Matte Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 167.2 mm
    • 9 mm
    • 76.4 mm
    • 203 grams
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 82.33 %
    • Yes with notch
    • 400 ppi
    • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 90 Hz
    General
    • Android v11
    • Galaxy F42 8GB RAM
    • October 2, 2021 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 700
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 5MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 103 GB
    Samsung Galaxy F42 8gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F42 8Gb Ram in India?

    Samsung Galaxy F42 8Gb Ram price in India at 22,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy F42 8Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy F42 8Gb Ram?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy F42 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy F42 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy F42 8gb Ram