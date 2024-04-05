Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is in works! Check expected specs, features, more coming this year

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series in January, and now it is the time of the year when experts and tipsters start speculating about what the new generation of Fan Edition device will have in store. A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE manufacturing has been started. Several leaks around the devices have also started to emerge, giving us a glimpse of what might come with the new FE lineup. Know what the new Galaxy S24 FE will have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

According to a Sam Mobile report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will start building its supply chain in which the company will put together the required components, participate in supplier contract talks, and start to compile other necessary items before it smarts the mass production process. The production will likely start around the second half of the year as the expected launch is still 6 months away from now. A South Korean report also suggests that Anapass who supplied the displays for the Galaxy S23 FE will also be providing its tech for the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs

A tipster who goes by the name of Conor shared an X post revealing the expected specification of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. For performance, the Galaxy S24 FE will likely be powered by Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, the device is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery which is greater than the Galaxy S24.

The smartphone may be announced with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and it may come in two storage variants of 128GB with UFS 3.1 and 256GB with UFS 4.0. However, note that the specification is based on leaks and speculation. Therefore, it does not provide any credibility until Samsung launches the product in the coming months. So, we will have to wait for more information to get confirmation of these specs.

