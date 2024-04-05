 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is in works! Check expected specs, features, more coming this year | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is in works! Check expected specs, features, more coming this year

Samsung to start manufacturing the upcoming Galaxy S24 FE. Check out speculated specs, features, launch, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 05 2024, 07:30 IST
iPhone 16 aims to surpass Samsung Galaxy S24's AI dominance THIS way
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
In the race for artificial intelligence supremacy among flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be gearing up to outshine its rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Reports from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 line will be equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor, the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. Increasing the number of cores in the Neural Engine aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities significantly. While the exact core count for the A18's Neural Engine remains undisclosed, the A17 Pro featured 16 cores, implying a noteworthy advancement in AI processing for the iPhone 16 series, Techradar reported.
Notably, this potential upgrade marks the first instance of Apple augmenting the Neural Engine's core count since the iPhone 12, indicating a substantial leap in AI capabilities for the upcoming iPhones.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that core count alone does not determine performance, as demonstrated by the A17 Pro's Neural Engine outperforming the A16 Bionic despite having the same core count. While this leak should be taken with caution, expectations are high for the A18 to deliver significantly improved AI capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
There's speculation about whether all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset. Apple has traditionally reserved its latest chipsets for the Pro models. Furthermore, rumors suggest that certain advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially leaving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a less powerful chipset.
The exact nature of the lesser chipset remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from the current A17 Pro to a modified version of the A18 with fewer Neural Engine cores. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that this year's Pro models will equip Apple with the hardware needed to rival Samsung and Google in the realm of AI, though the software and additional features remain uncertain.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is coming! Check details. (samsung)

Samsung announced the Galaxy S24 series in January, and now it is the time of the year when experts and tipsters start speculating about what the new generation of Fan Edition device will have in store. A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE manufacturing has been started. Several leaks around the devices have also started to emerge, giving us a glimpse of what might come with the new FE lineup. Know what the new Galaxy S24 FE will have to offer. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 

According to a Sam Mobile report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will start building its supply chain in which the company will put together the required components, participate in supplier contract talks, and start to compile other necessary items before it smarts the mass production process. The production will likely start around the second half of the year as the expected launch is still 6 months away from now. A South Korean report also suggests that Anapass who supplied the displays for the Galaxy S23 FE will also be providing its tech for the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs

A tipster who goes by the name of Conor shared an X post revealing the expected specification of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specs. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. For performance, the Galaxy S24 FE will likely be powered by Exynos 2400 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Additionally, the device is expected to be backed by a  4500mAh battery which is greater than the Galaxy S24. 

The smartphone may be announced with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and it may come in two storage variants of 128GB with UFS 3.1 and 256GB with UFS 4.0. However, note that the specification is based on leaks and speculation. Therefore, it does not provide any credibility until Samsung launches the product in the coming months. So, we will have to wait for more information to get confirmation of these specs. 

First Published Date: 05 Apr, 07:30 IST
