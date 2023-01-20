 Samsung Galaxy J4 32gb Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB

    Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy J4 32GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Samsung Galaxy J4 32gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • 3000 mAh
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 20 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.9
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    Design
    • 151.7 mm
    • 77.2 mm
    • 175 grams
    • Black, Blue, Gold
    • 8.1 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 16:9
    • 71.04 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 267 ppi
    • Super AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    • No
    • June 11, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy J4 32GB
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Head: 0.478 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570
    • 3 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 14 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Up to 23.9 GB
    • 32 GB
    • eMMC 5.0
    Samsung Galaxy J4 32gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy J4 32Gb in India?

    Samsung Galaxy J4 32Gb price in India at 10,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Quad 7570; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy J4 32Gb?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy J4 32Gb?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy J4 32Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy J4 32Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Samsung Galaxy J4 32gb