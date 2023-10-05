 Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 P3110 16gb And Wifi Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7 0 P3110 16GB And WiFi is a Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich) tablet, available price is Rs 13,900 in India with Dual core, 1 GHz Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM.
3
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹13,900
7 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz
Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
4000 mAh
1 GB
344 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7 0 P3110 16GB And WiFi Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7 0 P3110 16GB And WiFi in India is Rs. 13,900.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7 0 P3110 16GB And WiFi base model with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 P3110 16GB And WiFi

(1 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 7 0 P3110 16gb And Wifi Full Specifications

  • Battery

    4000 mAh

  • Display

    7" (17.78 cm)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Talktime

    Up to 93(2G)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 93(2G)

  • Standby time

    Up to 1070(2G)

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording Features

    Optical Image stabilization

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Image Resolution

    2048 x 1536 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Thickness

    10.50 mm

  • Width

    122.4 mm

  • Weight

    344 grams

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Height

    193.7 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    58.1 %

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Size

    7 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 P3110 16GB and WiFi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India,

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM

  • Launch Date

    May 8, 2012

  • Operating System

    Android v4 (Ice Cream Sandwich)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v3

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n), Dual antennas

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1 GHz

  • Chipset

    TI OMAP 4430

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Graphics

    PowerVR SGX 540

  • Camera

    3 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Applications

    Quickoffice HD Editor/Viewer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB
