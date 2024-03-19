 Realme Pad X 5g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad X 5G

Realme Pad X 5G is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor , 8340 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad X 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad X 5G now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹39,999
10.95 inches (27.81 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
Android v11
8340 mAh
4 GB
506 grams
Realme Pad X 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad X 5G in India is Rs. 39,999.  This is the Realme Pad X 5G base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glowing Grey and Glacier Blue.

Realme Pad X 5G

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glowing Grey, Glacier Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Realme Pad X 5g Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.95" (27.81 cm)

  • Battery

    8340 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Dart, 33W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    8340 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Thickness

    7.1 mm

  • Height

    256.5 mm

  • Width

    161.1 mm

  • Weight

    506 grams

  • Colours

    Glowing Grey, Glacier Blue

  • Pixel Density

    213 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.95 inches (27.81 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT LCD

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    82.59 %

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Brand

    realme

  • Launch Date

    August 1, 2022 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Pad X 5G

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • Graphics

    Adreno 619

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Realme Pad X 5G News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Realme Pad X 5g