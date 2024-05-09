 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus 5g Price in India(09 May, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G now with free delivery.
Last updated: 09 May 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
Key Specs
₹54,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Android v13
8 GB
628 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G in India is Rs. 54,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver, Mint, Gray and Lavender. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G

Silver, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Fe Plus 5g Full Specifications

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • TalkTime

    Up to 83 Hours(4G)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68

  • Width

    185.4 mm

  • Colours

    Silver, Mint, Gray, Lavender

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Weight

    628 grams

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Height

    285.4 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.55 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Resolution

    12 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Launch Date

    October 7, 2023 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus 5G

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • Graphics

    Mali-G68 MP5

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 1380

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 99.9 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
