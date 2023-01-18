Swipe Konnect 5 1 Eco Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Swipe Konnect 5 1 Eco Swipe Konnect 5 1 Eco is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 2,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Konnect 5 1 Eco from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Konnect 5 1 Eco now with free delivery.